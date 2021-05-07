Arsenal board have 2 managers ready as Mikel Arteta's replacement - Reports

The Arsenal board have two managers in mind should they decide to sack Mikel Arteta at the end of the season, according to Express. The Gunners reportedly have their eyes set on former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and outgoing AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.

Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League last night after failing to score yet again at home. The Gunners needed a win in the second leg of the semi-final but ended up drawing the game 0-0 and getting knocked out.

Maurizio Sarri has been without a club since Juventus sacked him at the end of last season. The Italian managed Chelsea for one season but won the Europa League before returning to Italy.

Paulo Fonseca is set to leave AS Roma this summer, and the Serie A side have already announced Jose Mourinho as their new manager.

Arsenal fans have already turned on Mikel Arteta as the club sit 9th in the Premier League table and are set to finish trophyless this season. They are also in danger of missing out on European football next season as they are far off from the Europa league spots right now.

Mikel Arteta still keen on continuing at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's future at Arsenal is in doubt, but the manager is confident of remaining at the club. Speaking to the media after getting knocked out of the Europa League, he said:

"What I felt last night was a deep pain because the moment the club is in at the moment, with everything it has been through over the last months, I had a feeling that if we could take the team to the final, it could be a great turning point.

"I felt that responsibility and I was so eager to achieve that because I knew it could be a defining moment. Not being able to achieve it, has been really tough personally obviously. I know that we have disappointed a lot of people as well, and that really hurts because we want to give the best to everybody but one thing I made clear is that to do what we want to do, I have no doubts that we are going to achieve it. If not, I wouldn't be sat here."

Arsenal face West Bromwich Albion this weekend before facing Chelsea next week.