Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta draws up 3-man midfield shortlist headlined by Chelsea's Mason Mount: Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified three players to solve his midfield woes ahead of next season. The Gunners are in the market for a solid midfield signing to help them build on their stunning ongoing season.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are focussed on making West Ham United's Declan Rice their statement midfield signing. They are prepared to go all the way to sign the former Chelsea player, but interest from Manchester United and Manchester City means they have to be prepared for the worst.

The Gunners have thus added Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Chelsea's Mason Mount to their wishlist as well. Arteta's side attempted to sign Caicedo in the January window earlier this year but were pushed back by their fellow Premier League side.

Mount, on the other hand, is subject to interest from Liverpool and Manchester United as well, along with Arsenal. The Chelsea star will enter the final 12 months of his contract after this season and talks of an extension with the Blues have stalled.

Thus, it won't come as a surprise if the Gunners do decide to make a move for Mount should they fail in their pursuit of Rice and Caicedo.

Arsenal falter in Premier League title race

Arsenal have been leading the Premier League title race for the majority of the ongoing season and were heavy favorites to end their 19-year drought this term. However, they have faltered in the chase recently, all but ending their hopes of winning the league title.

Arteta's men have failed to win any of their last four league matches, which includes a 3-3 draw at home against bottom-placed Southampton. They also squandered a 2-0 lead in consecutive matches against Liverpool and West Ham United, respectively.

Their most recent league match-up against City was billed the virtual title decider and Arsenal came up short there as well. They were brushed aside by Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad, losing 4-1.

The Gunners continue to lead the league table, but have just two more points than the Cityzens, who have two games in hand.

