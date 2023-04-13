Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta views 21-year-old Premier League attacker as ‘perfect backup’ for Bukayo Saka: Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise to the Emirates as a backup to Bukayo Saka.

According to FootballTransfers, Arteta is a massive admirer of Olise, 21. The Gunners boss likes the young attacker's profile, with the report stating:

"Arteta believes that Olise ticks all the boxes he desires in terms of age, likely cost and resale potential. Olise is seen as the ideal backup on the right wing to Bukayo Saka."

Olise has been a standout performer for Palace this season, scoring two goals and contributing eight assists in 32 games across competitions. He boasts a fierce left-footed strike, is an accomplished dribbler, and works well in possession.

Arsenal seem intent on bolstering their attack in the summer and a move for Olise would allow them to sign a Premier League proven player. It is stated that while Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindström are other options, Olise is less of a risk.

The Frenchman will not come cheaply, though, as Palace will be after at least £40 million to part with the forward. Olise still has three years left on his contract at Selhurst Park.

Arteta's side will be aided by the fact that Olise is an Arsenal fan. There has also been suggestions that there is a release clause in his contract, although this hasn't been confirmed.

The Gunners missed out on their top attacking target, Mykhailo Mudryk, in January after the Ukrainian joined Chelsea for £88.5 million. They signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion for £27 million but he is competing with Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

Olise's arrival will lighten the playing time burden on Saka on the right flank as he has played 3.083 minutes of football so far this season. Fitness issues have somewhat occurred due to the Gunners' grueling fixture schedule this campaign.

Arsenal's Saka downplays top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City

Bukayo Saka doesn't think the City clash is a final.

Arsenal forward Saka has claimed that the Gunners' title destiny is in their own hands. Arteta's men drew 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (April 9). This cut second-placed Manchester City's gap on the league leaders to six points.

The Gunners face City on April 26, with many touting that game as a title decider. However, Saka disagrees, deeming it to be a semi-final. He told Arsenal's official website:

“I wouldn’t say [the Man City game] is the final, but maybe the semi-final because it’s massive, and so important as both teams are fighting at the top. It’s really close so it’ll be a massive game."

The English winger continued by pointing out that his side can't be caught if they don't drop points in their remaining eight games. However, he acknowledged the pressure of a title challenge:

“We know that everything is in our hands and we just have to keep going game by game. If we win these last eight games and get some good results, the title can be ours, so we just have to stay focused.”

