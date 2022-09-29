Arsenal can easily afford transfer fee to sign 22-year-old who can strengthen their attacking midfield in January: Reports 

Arsenal can look to strengthen their midfield with the affordable signing of Eintracht Frankfurt's Jasper Lindstrom, as per BILD.

The Gunners are looking to reinforce their midfield and have been keeping tabs on the Danish attacking midfielder.

A fee of €20 million has been touted, which is claimed to be an easily affordable deal for Arsenal to strike with Frankfurt.

Links have emerged over the past week, with Lindstrom teasing the north London side over a potential arrival.

The midfielder told Danish outlet Tipsbladet:

"It’s a huge confidence boost, it’s one of the biggest things as a footballer, so I’m obviously very happy."

He continued,

"The transfer window is not open at all right now, so I’m just giving it my all and waiting to see what happens. It’s always great to play in the biggest league in the world, but whether Arsenal is right for me is hard to say."

Lindstrom then failed to play down the chances of departing Frankfurt in the future:

"Right now, I’m in a good place in Frankfurt, but it’s great that there are clubs like them that are watching me. Something may have to happen at some point, but right now I’m fine."

The Gunners were also after Lindstrom in 2021 with the Dane heading from Brondby IF to Frankfurt for £6.3 million.

He has made 10 appearances so far this season, scoring three goals.

Lindstrom has four years left on his current deal at Deutsche Bank Park, having just arrived last summer.

Arsenal eye another midfield addition

The Gunners admire Luiz

It was clear that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta felt another midfield signing was necessary at the back end of the summer transfer window.

The north Londoners signed Fabio Vieira from FC Porto for £31.5 million to add a midfield consisting of Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

However, Arteta's side went into the dying embers of the transfer window eyeing a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

They reportedly failed with two deadline day bids but could come back in for the Brazilian in January.

Luiz has made seven appearances this season, scoring two goals.

Meanwhile, Leicester City's Youri Tielemans has been a long-term target for Arsenal and was linked with the Gunners this past summer.

However, the Premier League club were reportedly wary of paying £35 million for a player who is out of contract next summer.

Whether the Gunners will have the opportunity to sign him as a free agent in 2023 remains to be seen as other potential suitors may come into the fold.

