Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard subject of shock interest from European giants: Reports

Arsenal ace Martin Odegaard has reportedly attracted interest from Bayern Munich ahead of the upcoming summer.

Odegaard, 24, has established himself as a star player for Mikel Arteta' outfit since arriving on a permanent move from Real Madrid for £30 million in 2021. He has led his team to a surprising Premier League title charge this campaign.

A left-footed creative operator with an abundance of flair and vision, the 49-cap Norway star has turned heads with his fine outings this season. So far, he has scored 15 goals and contributed eight assists in 35 Premier League matches this season.

According to Todofichajes, Bayern Munich have identified Odegaard as a potential long-term successor for Thomas Muller. They are hoping to rope in the former Real Madrid midfielder to serve as Thomas Tuchel's prime creator.

Should Odegaard join the Bavarians in the upcoming summer transfer window, he would provide quality competition to Jamal Musiala in a central role. He could also step in as a backup right inside-forward if and when required.

However, Odegaard has affirmed his intention of staying at Arsenal in the past. He told The Player's Tribune:

"If there's anyone left who doesn't believe in us, take it from me: there are no limits on what we can achieve. No one can tell me otherwise. I'm so proud to be captain of this club and I feel like I'm going to be here a long time."

According to Transfermarkt, the Stromsgodset youth product is currently valued in the region of £70 million.

Arsenal prepare to complete £174 million double swoop: Reports

According to The Times, Mikel Arteta has asked Arsenal's board to prioritize West Ham United's Declan Rice and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are aiming to revamp their midfield to prepare for UEFA Champions League football next season, planning to splash £174 million for the pair.

Arsenal are also hoping to raise funds by offloading players this summer. They are keen to sell Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares in the near future.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka is likely to end his seven-year spell at the Emirates at the end of the ongoing season. The 30-year-old is close to finalising a £13 million deal to Bayer Leverkusen, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Should Rice and Caicedo join the Gunners this summer, they would emerge as the first-choice starters in midfield for them. Their presence could well demote Thomas Partey to a rotational role like Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny.

