Arsenal caught in tough situation as key target holds contract talks with current club - Reports

Arsenal have been put into a tough predicament as top transfer target Cristhian Mosquera has begun contract negotiations with his current club, Valencia. According to club reporter Nacho Sanchis, the Spanish defender has commenced talks over a new deal at the Estadio Mestalla.

After graduating from Valencia's academy in January 2023, Mosquera immediately became a key member of the first team. He has made 90 appearances for Los Che, impressing several top European sides with his physicality, pace and power.

When star defenders Gabriel, Ben White and Jurrien Timber suffered long-term injuries in the 2024-25 campaign, Arsenal realized that they lacked depth in defense. The Gunners have reportedly decided to look for a top-quality centre-back on the transfer market, with Mosquera at the top of their wishlist.

Over the last week, multiple reports have emerged claiming that a move to the Emirates is imminent for the impressive 22-year-old centre-back. However, the latest revelation from Sanchis has supposedly put a spanner in the works.

In a post on X, the Spanish correspondent wrote:

"Mosquera is analyzing with his closest circle the detailed renewal offer presented yesterday, but…. The emphasis is on Arsenal’s sporting project, which is far superior to that of VCF, and the offer comes when the Gunners have already dangled the 'carrot' (bait, referring to their offer). I see it as difficult."

Mosquera's contract lasts until 2026, which means that the Gunners could get a solid bargain on his transfer fee if they make a move for him in the near future. It is believed that a fee in the range of €20 million could be accepted by Valencia.

"His desire is very clear" - Fabrizio Romano makes claim about Cristhian Mosquera amid Arsenal links

In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano addressed the future of Valencia's defensive starlet Cristhian Mosquera.

The 32-year-old claimed that the Spanish centre-back is fully focused on making a move to join Mikel Arteta in north London. He said (via TBR Football):

“Valencia have offered a new deal to Cristhian Mosquera with an important salary. My understanding guys is that Mosquera's desire is very clear... he wants to play for Arsenal, now it's on the two teams to reach an agreement on the transfer fee."

"The first bid of €14m/15m got rejected, (but) they will be back to the table with a new proposal so for sure the conversation will continue, club to club. And the desire of the player is to go to Arsenal — Valencia can try their efforts of course, he has maximum respect for the club, but my feeling is that Mosquera is leaning towards a move (to the Gunners)," Romano added.

Up next, Arsenal will be seen in action in their opening game of pre-season against Italian giants AC Milan on July 23.

