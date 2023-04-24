Arsenal chasing £35 million-rated Spanish midfielder wanted by Manchester United and Real Madrid: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to AS, Arsenal have expressed an interest in snapping up Veiga ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. Mikel Arteta's side are set to face competition from Manchester United for the £35 million-rated playmaker.

Veiga, 20, has emerged as one of the breakout prospects in La Liga due to his eye-catching performances in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has been a vital part of Celta's push for a top-half finish, scoring nine goals and contributing four assists in 28 La Liga appearances in the process.

A right-footed technical operator blessed with flair and passing, the Spain U21 star has established himself in Carlos Carvalhal's first-team plans since October last year. He has started 23 games across all competitions so far.

Due to Veiga's fine run of form, Celta are braced for his summer exit. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have all been keeping an eye on his development, while Bayern Munich are also keen to sign him, as per 90min.

Veiga, who has a deal until June 2026 at Estadio de Balaidos, could prove to be a solid rotational option for Arsenal. He could step in as Martin Odegaard's backup in an advanced role, while also deputizing in a deeper position.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also keen to sign a midfielder with one eye on the future. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are in their thirties, while Marcel Sabitzer could return to Bayern Munich at the end of his loan.

Arsenal and Manchester United target names Real Madrid as his dream club

Speaking to SER, Arsenal and Manchester United target Moises Caicedo asserted that he would like to leave Brighton & Hove Albion to join Real Madrid in the future. He elaborated:

"I'm doing things well now, so why not join Real Madrid one day and win the Champions League? It's my biggest dream. It's nice to see how they play and the personality that Vinicius [Junior], [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Federico] Valverde have. I also really enjoy watching [Toni] Kroos. To play for Real Madrid, you have to work very hard."

Caicedo, 21, was a hot topic during the winter transfer window. Brighton decided to reject three bids for their star – a £55 million opening offer from Chelsea, and two improved bids worth £60 million and £70 million from Arsenal.

Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in 2021, the Ecuadorian has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League over the past two seasons. He has netted two goals and contributed three assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Roberto De Zerbi's side so far.

