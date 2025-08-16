Arsenal chasing Brazilian defender after Mikel Arteta gives transfer approval: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Palmeiras defender Benedetti. Mikel Arteta has given his approval for the Brazilian teenager who has impressed in the Campeonato Paulista.

According to journalist Diego Firmino (via Sport Witness), Arsenal are the latest club to enter the race to sign Benedetti. They are battling other unnamed clubs from England and Italy, and are yet to make a bid.

The teenager has done well at Palmeiras, but remains their fifth-choice center back. He has played just twice for the first team in the league, completing 90 minutes in both matches: the 1-0 defeat to Bahia and the 2-2 draw against Vitória.

The teenager, who can operate as a center back on the left and right, also played 15 minutes in his lone Copa Libertadores game, which Palmeiras managed to win 3-2 against Bolívar. The majority of his minutes this season have come in the Campeonato Paulista, where he played in six of the 12 group stage matches, but was benched for all of the knockout games.

The Sport Witness report adds that another journalist, Gustavo Soler, has reported a bid for Benedetti from an unnamed European club. Palmeiras reportedly have a €10 million offer on the table with more in add-ons.

The teenager, who signed a new deal earlier this year, has a release clause in his contract, but it has not been disclosed to any of the clubs interested in signing him. Arsenal have shown interest in signing him, despite having already signed another young defender, Cristhian Mosquera, earlier this summer from Valencia.

Mikel Arteta comments on Real Madrid's interest in Arsenal star

William Saliba is yet to sign a new deal at Arsenal and is in the final 2 years of his contract. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Mikel Arteta is now worried.

The Gunners manager claimed that the defender was happy at the club and said earlier this summer (via METRO):

"Those kind of things are more for Andrea and the club to talk about. What I’m certain, because I had the conversation with him, is that he is so happy here, that he wants to continue with us and what will happen in the future with our negotiations and things that have to take time and process and be on top of them. But I’m quite confident that William is very happy here and that’s the place that he wants to be."

Arsenal remain in contract talks with William Saliba, but are yet to reach an agreement.

