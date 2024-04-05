Arsenal and Chelsea among clubs interested in signing Barcelona teenager in the summer - Reports

Arsenal, Chelsea, and other European clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are reportedly pursuing Barcelona prodigy Mikayil Faye.

These clubs intend to take action to sign him in the approaching summer. The 19-year-old Senegalese-born defender has become renowned for his physical and technical abilities. After honing his skills at Diambars FC Academy and moving to NK Kustosija in Croatia, he joined Barcelona's B squad in 2023.

In addition to making him an important member of the B team, his exploits have already secured him his first senior cap for Senegal. According to Calciomercato (via LondonWorld), Barcelona have listed Faye for between £12 and £17 million, which has increased the interest in his services.

Arsenal are among the interested parties, and despite having a good group of center backs, they view Faye as a long-term addition to their team. The Guners will likely face fierce competition from fellow London club Chelsea, who have focused on signing young talents in recent years.

Given the number of potential suitors, Arsenal will need to move quickly and start negotiations with Faye and his group as soon as possible. He hasn't yet made an appearance for Barca's first team, but this has done little to slow interest in him, with clubs around Europe eager to sign him.

Arsenal Women's player Frida Maanum collapses against Chelsea Women, club provides positive update

A terrifying incident occurred for the Arsenal's Frida Maanum during their clash against the Blues in the Women's Continental League Cup Final on March 31.

When she passed out on the field, paramedics came running to her side. Before removing her from the field on a stretcher, they had to give her oxygen. The midfielder's condition has been continuously watched by the club's medical experts, after extensive medical exams. The club provided an update on Maanum, stating (via TalkSport):

"Following the incident during The FA Women’s Continental League Cup Final on Sunday, which resulted in Maanum being substituted at the end of normal time, she has undergone extensive testing and support from our medical team at Arsenal."

It concluded on a positive note:

"The test results have been reviewed by two leading cardiologists and there are no obvious cardiac causes found from these thorough investigations so far."

Her teammates went on to beat Chelsea 1-0 after extra time. But the game endured further controversy, as manager Emma Hayes pushed Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall afterwards. Hayes will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, but she was unable to snag another trophy before her exit.

