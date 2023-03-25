Arsenal and Chelsea to battle Liverpool in race to sign 25-year-old midfielder - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly ready to battle Liverpool for the signature of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

As reported by 90Min, a host of Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Ivory Coast international, including the Reds and the two London giants.

The report claims that the Eredivisie side are ready to let the coveted midfielder depart this summer amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

Sangare was heavily linked with a move to England last summer but instead signed a new five-year contract to extend his stay at the Philips Stadion until 2027.

The Ivorian is believed to have a €37m release clause in his deal and is reportedly ready to test himself at the highest level.

According to 90Min, Liverpool are the frontrunners for the signature of the midfield dynamo but could face competition from Chelsea and Arsenal.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in the 25-year-old as they look for a potential replacement for Declan Rice.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the midfielder and have remained in touch with his agents.

Liverpool are evidently in need of a major revamp in midfield having struggled in this particular department this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea reportedly considered a move for the Ivorian last summer after missing out on Ajax star Edson Alvarez and are believed to be tracking both Eredisie stars once again.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been linked with a host of midfielders such as Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Martin Zubimendi.

Sangare has enjoyed a fantastic campaign this time around, having scored seven goals and provided three assists in 37 games.

The Ivorian, capped 24 times for his country, has been a key player for PSV Eindhoven since his move from Ligue 1 side Toulouse in 2020.

Former Liverpool star Joe Cole hails Arsenal and Chelsea target for performance in England's 2-1 win over Italy

Former Liverpool star Joe Cole has praised reported Arsenal and Chelsea target Declan Rice's performance in the Three Lions' win over Italy on Thursday, March 23. He said, as quoted by Metro:

"Declan Rice was the best player on the pitch by a mile. It was terrible defending for the goal, but he’s alive to it. But I’ve got to say I’m baffled by Italy’s defending. This is a country known for their defending but it was unacceptable from Italy in that first half."

He added:

"Most of the defenders just switch off. But Rice deserves credit because it takes it like a centre-forward, he did really well there. If it’s a centre-forward we’re talking about instinct. He was outstanding from start to finish."

The West Ham United skipper scored the opener for England at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in their opening game of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Harry Kane doubled the lead for the Three Lions while Mateo Retegui pegged one back for the European champions. Following the game, Cole was full of praise for the Chelsea and Arsenal target.

