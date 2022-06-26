Arsenal and Chelsea have bid for 25-year-old star in the 'last few hours' - Reports 

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly both made bids for Leeds United winger Raphinha in the 'last few hours' as the race to sign the Brazilian intensifies.

According to Marca, Leeds are considering bids from both London sides but the Brazilian is still waiting for an offer from Barcelona. Jesse Marsch's side are demanding £65 million for Raphinha (per Daily Mail).

The 25-year-old is highly sought after following an impressive last season at Elland Road where he managed 11 goals and three assists in 36 appearances. He was a rare shining light in a tough campaign for Leeds, who survived relegation on the final day.

The Athletic reported that Arsenal had a £40 million bid rejected earlier this week. However, it appears they have now improved their bid and Chelsea have put in their bid as well.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Raphinha has decided to wait a few days for Barcelona before making his decision on his future. They are his priority despite concrete interest from several Premier League clubs.



Barça’s approach is linked to Ousmane Dembélé’s renewal.



(Source: Raphinha has decided to wait a few days for Barcelona before making his decision on his future. They are his priority despite concrete interest from several Premier League clubs.Barça’s approach is linked to Ousmane Dembélé’s renewal.(Source: @sport 🚨 Raphinha has decided to wait a few days for Barcelona before making his decision on his future. They are his priority despite concrete interest from several Premier League clubs. Barça’s approach is linked to Ousmane Dembélé’s renewal. (Source: @sport)

Barcelona are Raphinha's preference and the Brazilian is prepared to wait and see if Xavi Hernandez's side comes into the equation. However, given the financial situation at the Nou Camp, the likelihood of the La Liga giants contending against Arsenal and the Blues financially is unlikely.

Raphinha's reputation as one of Europe's top wingers is growing with each passing season. His exploits with Leeds also earned him a call up for Brazil in 2021. He has earned nine international caps so far, scoring three goals since making his debut in October 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur, alongside Chelsea, Arsenal, and Barcelona, have shown an interest in the Brazilian as well. However, he is not thought to be a first-choice option for Antonio Conte (per the aforementioned Athletic report).

Raphinha has two years left on his current deal with Leeds but it seems highly likely he will be on the move this summer.

Leeds United star Raphinha on his future as Arsenal and Chelsea look to sign him

Raphina has become a fan favorite at Elland Road

Leeds United winger Raphinha has spoken in the past about speculation regarding his future at Elland Road.

He said (via Mirror):

"I have a contract with Leeds until 2024, my future is in the hands of Deco and Leeds, I have my mind on the national team, on the game and also on my vacation, we need a vacation. I have a contract with Leeds and this issue is resolved by my manager, when something is right, he sends [it to] me."

Raphinha's agent is Deco, the former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder. According to SPORT, he will look to find a solution between Barcelona and Leeds for the winger.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far