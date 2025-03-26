Arsenal and Chelsea closely monitoring Serie A star with 15 league goals this season ahead of summer deal: Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea, among other English clubs, are reportedly monitoring Fiorentina centre-forward Moise Kean ahead of a potential transfer in the summer window. The Italy international has found the back of the net on 20 occasions across all competitions this season, out of which 15 have come in the Serie A.

Kean, who has earlier plied his trade for Everton in the Premier League, recently scored a brace in Italy's 3-3 draw against Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, March 23. According to La Nazione (via Viola News), London clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing him.

Aston Villa, too, are a club interested in Kean, although the same report states that Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the race. Napoli have also been following the striker closely, and the report states that they could activate the reported €52 million termination fee that Fiorentina have included in Kean's contract.

Napoli are looking at Kean as a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is currently their main striker.

Moise Kean has previous experience of the Premier League

Kean was with Juventus for three seasons before Fiorentina signed him in the 2024 summer window. While he went goalless in 2023-24, he scored eight and six goals in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, respectively, for the Old Lady. He also has previous experience of playing in the Premier League with Everton, where he scored four goals across all competitions in 39 matches.

Arsenal, who are currently second in the Premier League, are struggling with a spate of injuries to their attackers. They have had to deploy central midfielder Mikel Merino as the striker as a result.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, the two No. 9s on the Gunners' books, are both out due to respective injuries. The Brazilian is expected to return only towards the latter half of the year due to an ACL injury. Havertz is nursing a hamstring injury and is only expected to return in July this year.

As for the Blues, Kean will add some versatility to their attack. They currently have Christopher Nkunku and Nicholas Jackson as their two strikers, but reports have linked the former with an exit this summer.

