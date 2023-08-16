Arsenal and Chelsea dealt transfer blow as exciting attacker opts to join London rivals: Reports 

According to Foot Mercato, Elye Wahi, a target for both Arsenal and Chelsea, has opted to join West Ham United instead. The 20-year-old had a stellar season with Montpellier during the 2022-23 season.

He scored 19 goals and provided six assists in 33 matches across competitions. His rich vein of form attracted the interest of top European clubs.

Chelsea only have Christopher Nkunku as a player who can lead the attack next season. Hence, the team are looking to add back-ups. Wahi, 20, also fits the club's mold of building a team consisting of only young players.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and more in their ranks. However, with the team back in the UEFA Champions League this season, Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his team's attack and Wahi could have been a worthy addition to his side.

The youngster, however, could be heading to West Ham to play under David Moyes next.

Don Hutchinson provided a blunt assessment of former Chelsea star Kai Havertz's performance in Arsenal's Premier League opener

Kai Havertz made his Premier League debut for the Gunners during the Emirates showdown against Nottingham Forest, which the north Londoners won 2-1.

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka were on the scoresheet for Arteta's side. Don Hutchinson didn't see too many influential moments from Havertz. Speaking about the Germany international, Hutchinson said (via The Boot Room):

"I don’t think it’s going to happen for him. I don’t. I think he’s a good player. But I don’t know where he’s going to play. He’s definitely not a false nine. We’ve seen that at Chelsea. We’re going to see it at Arsenal. When he plays on the left-hand side going forward, it looks good on paper when you think Havertz, Rice and Odegaard, you think that’s amazing."

Hutchinson added:

“But Forest proved you can get at this side, you can run Odegaard back away, you can run Havertz back away, it’s not their strengths.”

Havertz is yet to make a goal contribution in his first two matches for the Gunners. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether the German can find his best form sooner rather than later.