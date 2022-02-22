Arsenal and Chelsea keeping tabs on 20-year-old Premier League talent - Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise. The youngster has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for Partick Vieira's side this season.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are eager to keep hold of the Frenchman but might not be able to do so. Olise has attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, LOSC Lille, Everton, and Bayern Munich so far.

The 20-year-old rose to prominence thanks to his performances for EFL Championship club Reading last season. He scored seven goals in 44 appearances for the club in all competitions. Crystal Palace activated his £8.5 million release clause last summer, thereby managing to secure his signature.

Olise has gradually become a key member of Vieira's side this season. He has scored two goals and provided four assists in 18 Premier League games for the Eagles. He put in another impressive performance during Palace's 1-0 league defeat against Chelsea at Selhurst Park over the weekend.

Arsenal's interest in Olise is certainly understandable. The Gunners have a wafer-thin squad and lack cover and competition for Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard. The former Real Madrid star has scored four goals and provided three assists in 21 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table. They are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand over the Red Devils.

The Gunners are therefore one of the favorites to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. But Arsenal are suffering from a lack of options in attack and are therefore likely to prioritize signing some forwards and an attacking midfielder this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly grown tired of the inconsistent performances of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner. The trio have managed to score just six Premier League goals between them this season.

The Blues could therefore look to offload the aforementioned stars and sign replacements for them.

Michael Olise could prefer a move to Arsenal over Chelsea

Michael Olise has been a revelation for Crystal Palace this term.

Arsenal have been lauded for their attacking and possession-based style of football this season. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Odegaard have developed into some of the best talents in the league and have thrived under Arteta.

Despite winning the FIFA Club World Cup this season and the Champions League last season, Chelsea have often been criticized for their defensive tactics. Thomas Tuchel is known for his pragmatic style of football, a philosophy that might not suit an attacking midfielder like Olise.

The Frenchman could therefore prefer a move to Arsenal over Chelsea this summer. Alternately, he could opt to stay at Crystal Palace for another season and continue his development before making the move to one of Europe's top clubs.

