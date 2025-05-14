Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool eyeing up move for forward from Premier League rivals: Reports

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are reportedly interested in a move for Brighton striker Joao Pedro in the summer transfer window. According to a report from The Telegraph, all three teams are targeting the Brazil international in an attempt to strengthen their front line.
Pedro has impressed in the last couple of Premier League seasons, attracting sides to his services. This season alone, the attacker has made 27 appearances in the English top-flight, bagging 10 goals and six assists.
While these teams are wishing to sign the 23-year-old, a move for him will not be easy. He's contracted with Brighton till the summer of 2028, meaning that the Seagulls will hold a fair bit of negotiating power in this deal.
However, the player may push for a move away, given that it would help in elevating his career. There is a real opportunity to become a starter at Arsenal and Liverpool, with both sides currently without traditional strikers.
Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the options at the Emirates, while the Reds use Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in the number nine role. Meanwhile, Chelsea seem unconvinced by Nicolas Jackson's contributions this campaign.
Given the current situation of all three teams, it would be tempting to join either the Gunners or the Reds. Liverpool managed to win the Premier League this season, while Arsenal are sitting in second. Chelsea, on the other hand, are fifth and still fighting to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.
Dean Huijden's preference list comes to light, amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Chelsea- Reports
Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen has received massive interest from top clubs around Europe ahead of the summer transfer window. According to talkSPORT, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all chasing the Spain international's signature (via Football Insider).
As per this report, Los Blancos is the preferred destination for the 20-year-old, who is contracted with the Cherries till the summer of 2030. If this move does not go through, it is claimed that Huijsen would want to join the Reds, followed by the Gunners.
It looks as though Chelsea are the last option, who were once considered front-runners, as per a report from The Standard. Overall, the 20-year-old has made 34 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging three goals and one assist.
Sides will be able to sign Huijsen by activating his release clause, which is worth £50 million.