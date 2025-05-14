Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool eyeing up move for forward from Premier League rivals: Reports

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are reportedly interested in a move for Brighton striker Joao Pedro in the summer transfer window. According to a report from The Telegraph, all three teams are targeting the Brazil international in an attempt to strengthen their front line.

Ad

Pedro has impressed in the last couple of Premier League seasons, attracting sides to his services. This season alone, the attacker has made 27 appearances in the English top-flight, bagging 10 goals and six assists.

While these teams are wishing to sign the 23-year-old, a move for him will not be easy. He's contracted with Brighton till the summer of 2028, meaning that the Seagulls will hold a fair bit of negotiating power in this deal.

Ad

Trending

However, the player may push for a move away, given that it would help in elevating his career. There is a real opportunity to become a starter at Arsenal and Liverpool, with both sides currently without traditional strikers.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the options at the Emirates, while the Reds use Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in the number nine role. Meanwhile, Chelsea seem unconvinced by Nicolas Jackson's contributions this campaign.

Ad

Given the current situation of all three teams, it would be tempting to join either the Gunners or the Reds. Liverpool managed to win the Premier League this season, while Arsenal are sitting in second. Chelsea, on the other hand, are fifth and still fighting to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Dean Huijden's preference list comes to light, amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Chelsea- Reports

Dean Huijsen

Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen has received massive interest from top clubs around Europe ahead of the summer transfer window. According to talkSPORT, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all chasing the Spain international's signature (via Football Insider).

Ad

As per this report, Los Blancos is the preferred destination for the 20-year-old, who is contracted with the Cherries till the summer of 2030. If this move does not go through, it is claimed that Huijsen would want to join the Reds, followed by the Gunners.

It looks as though Chelsea are the last option, who were once considered front-runners, as per a report from The Standard. Overall, the 20-year-old has made 34 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging three goals and one assist.

Sides will be able to sign Huijsen by activating his release clause, which is worth £50 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More