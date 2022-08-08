Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool want to sign winger with €80 million release clause: Reports

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal sensation Yeremi Pino this summer.

According to Marca, the Premier League giants have been monitoring the performances of the Spaniard, who was one of the shining lights for Unai Emery's side last season. The 19-year-old reportedly has an €80 million release clause in his contract.

None of the aforementioned clubs are likely to trigger his release clause. However, Villarreal could fetch a substantial fee for the teenager which could make them open to the prospect of selling him.

Pino rose through the youth ranks at Villarreal before making his debut for the club's senior team during the 2020-21 campaign. He immediately became a prominent member of the first team and went on to score seven goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

LiverpoolNews_365 @LFCNews_365



Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea want to sign Yeremi Pino



hitc.com/en-gb/2022/08/…



#lfc #ynwa Latest news from HITCLiverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea want to sign Yeremi Pino Latest news from HITC Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea want to sign Yeremi Pinohitc.com/en-gb/2022/08/… #lfc #ynwa https://t.co/YsJfznI2My

The youngster took his performances to another level last season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 40 appearances in all competitions. He also helped Emery's side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. Pino's performances have caught the attention of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Arsenal have enjoyed a fantastic summer transfer window as they signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner. The club cruised to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their opening game of the Premier League season.

The Gunners are seemingly keen to continue improving their squad by making some more addition before the close of the transfer window. Arteta could sign another forward to provide competition to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Chelsea sent Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan this summer. The club are also seemingly close to parting ways with Timo Werner, who looks set to rejoin RB Leipzig as per Sky Sports. The Blues will be eager to sign a forward this summer.

Liverpool are currently suffering a major injury crisis and could dip into the market. Diogo Jota missed the game against Fulham on Saturday due to injury. Roberto Firmino started the game against Marco Silva's side but looked off the pace.

Yeremi Pino could prefer a move to Chelsea over Arsenal and Liverpool

Levante UD v Villarreal CF - La Liga Santander

Villarreal star Yeremi Pino is seen as one of the brightest young prospects in Spanish football. The 19-year-old has made four appearances for the Spain national team. He will be keen to play regularly to boost his chances of making Luis Enrique's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Liverpool and Arsenal possess a wealth of options in attack. Yeremi Pino is, therefore, unlikely to be guaranteed a regular starting spot at both clubs. Chelsea, on the other hand, will be left desperately short of attacking options once Timo Werner leaves the club.

Talking Highbury ✆ @TalkingHighbury ) An unknown English club has contacted Villarreal for Yeremy Pino, Arsenal and Liverpool were interested in the past. ( ) An unknown English club has contacted Villarreal for Yeremy Pino, Arsenal and Liverpool were interested in the past. ( @javimatagil (🌕) An unknown English club has contacted Villarreal for Yeremy Pino, Arsenal and Liverpool were interested in the past. (@javimatagil) https://t.co/QioXtJ6ahF

As per the Daily Mail, Callum Hudson-Odoi is also keen to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after being left out of the club's squad for their 1-0 victory over Everton on August 6. Yeremi Pino could prefer a move to Thomas Tuchel's side as he is likely to see regular playing time at Chelsea.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar