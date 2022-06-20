Arsenal and Chelsea make offers to sign 25-year-old winger: Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the race to sign Leeds United's in-demand winger Raphinha, according to reports.

The Brazilian international is widely regarded as one of the best Premier League players outside of the established top six. He has enjoyed two excellent seasons at the Yorkshire club since his arrival from Stade Rennais.

Raphinha scored 11 times and provided three assists in35 top-flight appearances in the most recent campaign, as Leeds secured their Premier League survival on the final day.

Despite staying up, the 25-year-old star is widely expected to leave Elland Road this summer, with a host of top clubs around Europe reportedly interested.

According to SPORT, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all made offers for the tricky winger this summer. The trio of London clubs are all looking to bolster their ranks ahead of an incredibly busy campaign.

The report also claims that Raphinha has told his agent that he wants to move to Barcelona. The Catalonian club, though, won't be able to offer a fee that comes close to what the Premier League sides can pay.

Leeds are under no financial pressure to sell and are waiting for Barca to match their €65 million valuation of the forward. With the Spanish giant's finances in an infamously perilous position, it appears unlikely they will be able to offer a price that Jesse Marsch's side would accept.

Chelsea ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign Raphinha's Brazil teammate

Raphinha is reportedly not the only Brazilian national team member in the Premier League who may be on the move this summer, with Everton forward Richarlison also attracting interest.

During a miserable season for the Toffees, the 25-year-old attacker's ten goals in 29 top-flight appearances were a key factor behind the Merseyside club staying up. Richarlison, though, may be looking to move to a more competitive side in the near future.

According to The Independent (as per The Express), Chelsea are expected to win the race for the forward despite strong interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Blues are desperate for a new centre-forward this summer, with recent recruits Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner flopping during their time at Stamford Bridge. Mikel Arteta will also be keen to bring in a new striker due to the recent departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Both Raphinha and Richarlison will need to ensure that they receive first-team football next season due to the Qatar World Cup taking place later this year.

