Arsenal and Chelsea receive massive boost as Barcelona target's father spotted in London amid rumors of potential transfer: Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly received a boost as Barcelona target Vitor Roque's father was recently spotted touring London.

Roque, 18, has emerged as the next Brazilian sensation due to his recent outings for Athletico Paranaense and the Brazil U20 side. He shot to fame after registering six goals and an assist in eight South American U20 Championship appearances in February, helping his national team lift the much-coveted trophy in Colombia.

A left-footed centre-forward blessed with shooting and directness, Roque has been heavily linked with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Arsenal of late. Although the Blaugrana are considered to be the front-runners to snap up the attacker, a recent development could throw a spanner in the works.

Roque's father, Juvenal Ferreira, has been spotted in London amid interest shown in his son from two reputed English capital outfits.

According to SPORT, Roque's entourage are willing to entertain Premier League transfer possibilities despite advanced talks with Barcelona. Athletico Paranaense have set an exorbitant price tag of around £53 million for the Arsenal and Chelsea-linked teenager.

Furthermore, Ferreira has also been in touch with PSG during his recent trip to the French capital. He is expected to be in Barcelona at the start of April to discuss a potential transfer for his teenage son.

Roque, who is Athletico's all-time record signing, has scored 10 goals and laid out three assists in 40 matches for his boyhood club so far.

Earlier this month, Roque made his senior-debut for Brazil. He featured in 25 minutes of action during his team's 2-1 defeat against Morocco.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“I don’t have a favorite club, I’m just focused on the present and then we will see”.



“My idol is Neymar Jr, and of course I want to try Champions League football one day”.



“Raphinha? I don’t play for Barça… yet”. Vitor Roque words on future and more to @diarioas “I don’t have a favorite club, I’m just focused on the present and then we will see”.“My idol is Neymar Jr, and of course I want to try Champions League football one day”.“Raphinha? I don’t play for Barça… yet”. Vitor Roque words on future and more to @diarioas 🇧🇷▫️ “I don’t have a favorite club, I’m just focused on the present and then we will see”.▪️ “My idol is Neymar Jr, and of course I want to try Champions League football one day”.▫️ “Raphinha? I don’t play for Barça… yet”. https://t.co/GoViakNGdc

Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target Vitor Roque comments on Barcelona interest

Speaking to SPORT, Arsenal and Chelsea target Vitor Roque shared his thoughts on being linked with a move to the Blaugrana. He said:

"I feel ready to play for Barcelona. I try to stay focused on the day-to-day and give my best at Athletico. I'm sure that if I do well here, going to Europe will soon be a real possibility."

When asked whether he feels special, the Brazilian responded:

"Yes, but I have to be humble so that everything turns out well. That's why I always talk about working and thanking God. Without that, none of this would be happening.

"Playing for Barça is a dream for any player. If I sign for Barça, my family and I will be very happy. That's why I keep working hard. I want everything to be sorted out."

Poll : 0 votes