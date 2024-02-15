Arsenal and Chelsea set to battle it out for 23-year-old PL attacker: Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea will reportedly be engaged in a transfer tug-of-war for West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus this summer.

Reports from Spain (via TEAMTalk) report that the two London rivals are interested in Kudus. The Ghanaian winger only arrived at West Ham from Ajax last summer in a £38 million deal.

Kudus has been in fine form at the London Stadium, posting nine goals and two assists in 27 games across competitions. He's displayed his versatility, playing on the wing and in a false 9 role.

The Ghana international has forged a formidable partnership with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio. He's been vital for David Moyes' Hammers this season.

Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign Kudus and Mauricio Pochettino wants to work the winger. West Ham are prepared to start the bidding at € 45 million (£ 38.5 million).

However, the Irons could demand upwards of £50-60 million as he has four years left on his contract. The former Ajax star may have a decision to make regarding his future this summer.

Arsenal will rival the Blues for his signature and could be the more enticing option given the Gunners' impressive ongoing season. Mikel Arteta's men are in a Premier League title race, sitting third, two points behind leaders Liverpool. They are also in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are way down in 10th and their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are in jeopardy. The Hammers are currently participating in the UEFA Europa League while Pochettino's men aren't in Europe.

Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly could also battle for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams

Nico Williams could be one to watch this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. The 21-year-old's future at San Mames is uncertain despite signing a new three-year contract last December.

Romano told Caught Offside that the Gunners and the Blues have sent scouts to watch Williams in action this season. The Spanish attacker was previously targeted by the Blues.

Williams has appeared 24 times across competitions this season, posting five goals and 10 assists. He's earned 11 caps for Spain, managing two goals and four assists.

Romano insists that the race for his signature is open but thinks a Premier League move would bode well for the young winger. He's renowned for his pace and agility, giving La Liga defenders nightmares.