Arsenal and Chelsea suffer blow in move for Premier League star - Reports

Newcastle United have decided to keep Alexander Isak amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, according to TBRFootball. The Magpies are planning to draw up a fresh deal for the Swedish forward before the summer transfer window opens.

Isak has developed into one of Europe's hottest prospects since his move to Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022. After netting ten times in his debut campaign in Tyneside, Isak has shown stellar form for the Magpies last season.

He scored 21 goals in the Premier League and 25 across all competitions for Newcastle last term. His exploits for the Magpies have attracted interest from multiple outfits, with Arsenal and Chelsea being heavily linked with the player.

Trending

The Gunners are intent on bolstering their options in attack after injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. Multiple reports have suggested that Mikel Arteta is pushing for a striker to help them end Arsenal's Premier League title drought.

According to TBR Football, Newcastle have now decided against selling their star striker. Isak is contracted until 2028 but is not among Newcastle's highest-paid players.

The club's hierarchy are aware of Isak's standing in the wage structure and have recognized the need for a new deal, which would reportedly cost in excess of £200k in wages.

The outlet claims that Isak is open to the idea of staying at Newcastle but is eyeing Champions League football. The Magpies, though, are insistent on retaining the Sweden international and will begin negotiations before the summer to try and convince him to stay.

Gary Neville names three signings Chelsea must make to compete with Arsenal and Liverpool for PL title

Gary Neville has advised Chelsea to sign a goalkeeper, a striker, and a center-back if they want to compete with Arsenal and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

The Blues have seen a resurgence in form under Enzo Maresca this season after their struggles over the last two years. The west Londoners found themselves just two points behind league leaders Liverpool in December.

However, Maresca's side are now fourth in the standings, nine points off the top of the league after a decline in their performances. While admitting Chelsea are progressing well, Neville feels there are areas in the squad that need to be improved.

He said on Sky Sports (via Metro):

"I think they’re in a good position and they’re having a good season. The shock was that bad run they went on was during a period you thought they were going to pick up a lot of points given the opponents. But where they are, I actually had them in fourth.

"They will need to add to the squad. In goalkeeper, centre-forward, maybe a centre-back, they’re going to need to improve. But they’re on the right track and they’re in a good position."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback