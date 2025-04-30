Arsenal and Chelsea suffer blow as top target wants £400,000 per week contract - Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea suffered a blow after their key target Nico Williams reportedly demanded a whopping £400,000 per week contract. The Athletic Club winger has been heavily linked to both clubs for a potential transfer this summer.

Nico Williams is one of the most in-demand wingers in the European market this season. He was exceptional for Spain during the 2024 Euros, leading his country to triumph. In 43 outings for Athletic Club this season, Williams has contributed 11 goals and seven assists across competitions. Both Arsenal and Chelsea require reinforcements in their attack, making Williams an attractive choice. However, the deal appears to be more expensive than expected for Williams' high salary demands.

According to the Daily Mail (h/t GOAL), Nico Williams' representatives are demanding a salary of over £400,000 per week from clubs interested in his services. The winger currently has a reported release clause of €58 million. However, the report claims Athletic Club could offer him a new contract, which could see the release clause revised.

Williams' high salary demands could be a problem for both the Blues and the Gunners if they do not make major sales this summer. Meanwhile, Catalan giants Barcelona were also linked to Williams last summer but have reportedly stopped pursuing him since then, per MARCA.

Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen: Reports

Dean Huijsen - Source: Getty

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are pushing to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen. Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in securing his services. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said (via Caught Offside):

"Don’t forget about Arsenal, because Arsenal are also pushing. They are also there. Mikel Arteta wants one more top defender to add to the package. And so, for sure, they are also there. So Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, these three clubs, for sure."

Dean Huijsen signed for Bournemouth in the summer of 2024 and has been exceptional in his debut season in the Premier League. The 20-year-old has a relatively low reported release clause of £50 million, making him a major attraction in the transfer market.

Chelsea have been vulnerable in their backline this season, and Huijsen's signing could help them reinforce the area. Players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile have been linked to an exit from the club, making Huijsen a great alternative.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will be competing in the Champions League next season, making the Emirates an attractive destination for the youngster. The North London side is known to help develop young players in the Premier League.

Liverpool remains another option after winning the Premier League this season. The Reds reportedly see Dean Huijsen as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk. He could also be an alternative to Joe Gomes, who's often been unavailable due to injuries.

Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More