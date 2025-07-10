Arsenal chief Andrea Berta decides transfer fee cap for new signings amid rumors linking them with Eberechi Eze, Gyokeres and Madueke: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly decided not to pay more than what they believe is the ideal market value for Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, and Noni Madueke. The Gunners' new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is looking to bolster the squad while also ensuring they do not overpay for their targets.

As per a report in The Times, Berta believes the three players shouldn't cost more than £65 million each, and is trying to get the deals done for less than that amount. The Gunners are said to be in talks with Sporting CP for Gyokeres and with Chelsea for Madueke, while they are yet to make contact with Crystal Palace for Eze.

Another report from the Mirror claims that Arsenal have refused to pay over £60 million for Gyokeres, who is said to have agreed personal terms with the Gunners. Their report adds that Sporting CP are holding out for £60 million in guaranteed fees plus another £8 million in add-ons.

Mikel Arteta's side launched a move for Madueke on Wednesday, July 9, and have started with a bid of around £50 million, per Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea are willing to sell the winger, but have asked for £55 million, the fee Newcastle United were reportedly paying to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest..

The Gunners might have to pay over the £65 million limit set for Eze, as his release clause stands at £68 million, per The Sun. Crystal Palace have not received any bid so far, and are waiting for the Gunners to make their first move.

Arsenal told they do not have what it takes to win the PL title, by Jamie O'Hara

Football pundit Jamie O'Hara, while in conversation with Grosvenor Sport, claimed that there was no guarantee that Arsenal would win the Premier League title with Viktor Gyokeres. He believes that the club's mentality is the main stumbling block, and they will never overcome it. He said:

“There’s no guarantee that Arsenal will win the Premier League if Viktor Gyokeres signs for the club. He looks like a great player, but he hasn’t experienced the Premier League yet. As much as Arsenal need a striker and have been active in the market, I think the club’s mentality is preventing them from winning the league.

"Arsenal are a club that have history of being serial winners under Arsene Wenger, but they’ve since lost that mentality and have struggled to get over the line with a younger squad. They’ve come close in the Champions League and the Premier League, but they haven’t won a trophy for five years, and relying on signing great players won’t be enough to change that.”

The Gunners have finished second in the Premier League in the last three seasons, twice behind Manchester City and once behind Liverpool. They have not won a major trophy under Mikel Arteta since 2020, when they won the FA Cup.

