Arsenal chiefs and Mikel Arteta in disagreement over future of veteran, club unwilling to offer player new deal despite Arteta insistence: Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is in disagreement with the club's hierarchy regarding Jorginho's future, according to Football 365 via reports in Brazil. The Italian midfielder's contract with the Gunners expires at the end of this season and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Jorginho has proven to be a handy squad member since moving across London from Chelsea in January 2023. The 33-year-old has already registered 73 appearances for Arsenal, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

However, he is no longer a first-team regular this season and has managed just six starts in the Premier League. Recent reports have suggested that Flamengo are planning to prise him away this summer.

The Brazilian club are ready to offer him a pre-contract, but Jorginho was previously waiting for a decision from the north London giants regarding his future. Mikel Arteta reportedly wants the player to stay and has even communicated the same to the Gunners.

However, Arsenal have now handed the Spanish manager a list of seven players who will be allowed to leave at the end of the season. The Italian is on the list, along with Thomas Partey, Raheem Sterling, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Neto, and Kieran Tierney.

As such, Jorginho is now free to reach an agreement with Flamengo. The Brazilian club are planning to announce the move as soon as the contract is signed.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Liverpool forward?

Arsenal are planning a move for Liverpool forward Diogo Jota this summer, according to recent reports. The Gunners are looking to revamp their attack this year after a mixed campaign.

Mikel Arteta's team are already out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, while they trail Liverpool by six points in the Premier League. The north London side want an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

It is believed that Arsenal have their eyes on Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. However, financial constraints could force the Gunners to sign one superstar striker and a squad player.

They have identified Jota as an option for the latter role. The 28-year-old has registered eight goals and two assists from 21 games across competitions this season, 12 of which have been starts. His contract at Anfield runs until 2027 and the Reds are ready to let him go.

