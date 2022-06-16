Arsenal 'close to agreeing' deal to sign Premier League star: Reports

Arsenal are increasingly confident that they are edging closer to striking a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, according to The Times.

Jesus has just one more year remaining on his contract with the Premier League champions. Erling Haaland's arrival from Borussia Dortmund has also cast doubt over the forward's future at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazil international has been tipped to put an end to his association with Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, it emerged in April that Arsenal are considering the possibility of signing Jesus and have opened talks with his representatives.

Fabrizio Romano



Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He's expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key.

Mikel Arteta's stepped up their interest in the 25-year-old by making a formal offer in the past week, according to the aforementioned source. The bid, which was said to be worth up to £30 million, was immediately turned down by the Cityzens.

Arsenal, though, are expected to return to the negotiating table with an improved offer for the striker. Their renewed bid will reportedly be closer to Manchester City's valuation of £50 million.

According to The Times, the north London giants are thus 'close to agreeing' a deal to sign Jesus. The player is said to be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal are confident they are close to signing Gabriel Jesus with the player keen, reports @garyjacob

There were concerns that Jesus could decide against a move to Arsenal after they failed to finish in the top four of the Premier League in the recently-concluded season. However, he is looking forward to reuniting with Arteta, who he worked with at Manchester City, as per the report.

The forward is also claimed to have been offered to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Emirates Stadium appears to be his likely destination as things stand.

Why do Arsenal need a forward?

The Gunners allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in January. Alexandre Lacazette has also left the club on a free transfer and joined Olympique Lyon on a free transfer.

Arteta's side are thus in the market for at least one new forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Spaniard has reportedly identified Jesus as his top target to strengthen his options in attack.

Jesus scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists from 41 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City in 2021-22. The Brazilian can also play across the front three, making him an attractive target for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the London giants are also positive about signing Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, as per The Times.

