Arsenal closely following 19-year-old attacker who suffered relegation from the Premier League: Reports

Arsenal are keeping their eyes peeled for what Leeds United decide to do with exciting attacker Wilfried Gnonto in the upcoming transfer window.

Having been relegated from the Premier League, Leeds are at the risk of losing several first team players and the Italian teenager could be one of them.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal have set their sights on signing Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto.



Manchester City are also interested in the 19-year old, who could be available for around £25m.



Reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato suggest that Arsenal are 'closely monitoring' Gnonto's situation, amid interest from Manchester City.

The Gunners had a much better season this time around, finishing second in the Premier League with 84 points, 15 more than what they achieved last season. Mikel Arteta's side gave his mentor Pep Guardiola's team a good fight but faded away towards the end of the season as City showed class and poise to get the job done.

However, Arsenal will look to build on this progress and signing the right profile of players is key to this. Wilfried Gnonto could be the ideal player for this young and developing Gunners team, where he would be given enough chances to prove his mettle.

The Italian has enjoyed a breakout season with Leeds United, having moved from FC Zurich in 2022. He made 28 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing four assists. The bulk of his playing time came under former manager Jesse Marsch as his successors Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce have preferred other options.

Gnonto can play as a wide forward and could also be deployed in central areas as he continues developing his strength and composure. He packs a powerful strike and can beat defenders with bursts of pace while running with or without the ball. With Arsenal lacking sufficient options to rotate with Bukayo Saka, Willy Gnonto's addition could alleviate some of the England international's workload.

Arteta is known to help young forwards flourish in their roles and this could be a key factor in bringing Gnonto to the club. Being in the Champions League next season is also a big plus while selling the project to potential signings.

However, Arsenal will have to move quick and move smart if they are to beat Manchester City to his signature.

Bitter blow for Leeds as they risk losing Gnonto after just one season, with Arsenal and City interested

Leeds United completed a deadline day coup in September 2022 as they secured the signing of Wilfried Gnonto from FC Zurich for a modest fee around £4 million. The attacker was noticed by many with his lovely strike against Manchester United and his stock has skyrocketed since.

However, with relegation comes a series of tough consequences for the board and the fans of Leeds. They will have to significantly cut down their wage bill, meaning certain players will be offloaded from the roster. Gnonto is one player in their squad who could arguably fetch a huge amount and it remains to be seen whether Leeds choose to cash-in.

Transfermarkt currently values Gnonto at around £16 million but Leeds will surely hold out for more for one of their top talents.

