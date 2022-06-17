Arsenal closing in on completing the transfer of Manchester City star - Reports

Arsenal are close to signing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to ESPN. The Gunners are reportedly set to pay City a sum in the region of £50 million to sign the Brazilian forward.

Jesus only has one year left on his current contract. This could be a reason for the Gunners initially offering only £30m for the striker. However, City turned down the bid and Arsenal are now expected to submit an improved offer for the 25-year-old.

Jesus scored 13 goals and registered 12 assists in 41 games for City during the 2021-22 season. However, he failed to nail down a starting role due to the sheer talent possessed by the Citizens in the attacking department.

Manchester City have strengthened further in the market by signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Julian Alvarez, who was signed by Pep Guardiola's side in January, is also expected to join the first team this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



8035 days later, Manchester City officially announce the signing of Erling Haaland.



€60m release clause triggered one month ago, contracts completed until June 2027.



Manchester City have their new striker #MCFC 22 years ago today, Manchester City signed Alfie Haaland.8035 days later, Manchester City officially announce the signing of Erling Haaland.€60m release clause triggered one month ago, contracts completed until June 2027.Manchester City have their new striker 22 years ago today, Manchester City signed Alfie Haaland.8035 days later, Manchester City officially announce the signing of Erling Haaland.€60m release clause triggered one month ago, contracts completed until June 2027.Manchester City have their new striker 🔵⭐️ #MCFC https://t.co/Dw1KVfQFAv

Both these arrivals could see Jesus pushed further down the pecking order at the Etihad and a move this summer could be important for his career. With the FIFA World Cup coming up later this year in Qatar, the Brazilian will want to play in a team where he can get regular time on the pitch.

How will Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus fit in at Arsenal?

Arsenal are in dire need of reinforcements up top. The club parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, with the forward joining Barcelona. Their other strikers, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, also look set to part ways with the club.

While Lacazette has confirmed his decision to leave the club after this month, Nketiah is out of contract and is yet to sign an extension in north London.

It means the Gunners are in desperate need of a new hitman. Jesus could be an ideal addition since he has age and performance on his side.

The Arsenal duo of Nketiah and Lacazette both scored a combined total of nine goals in 51 Premier League games last season. Jesus, on the other hand, alone found the net eight times in 28 league games for Manchester City.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Arsenal are in talks to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. BREAKING: Arsenal are in talks to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. https://t.co/E1A5Uxyw4h

The Brazilian also has the versatility to play anywhere across the front three, which will only add more options for Mikel Arteta.

