Arsenal confident of beating Real Madrid to sign €60 million star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly confident of getting a deal across the line for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi amid interest from Real Madrid. This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who provided an update about the situation on his YouTube channel.

The Gunners' interest in the Spain international stems from the fact that they are likely to lose Jorginho and Thomas Partey in the summer. Declan Rice has been preferred in a number eight role, which means that there is a hole in the defensive midfield area.

Speaking about Zubimendi's links with the north Londoners, Romano said (via Metro):

"Arsenal are confident, they are working on it, they know the details about the release clause, they are in contact with the player’s camp, so Arsenal want Zubimendi. They are still waiting for the final green light from the player, still working on that, but they still maintain their confidence."

It seems to be down to Zubimendi to decide which club he will join, with the price not being an issue. A move to the Emirates would earn him regular game time and the chance to compete for top honors like the Premier League and UEFA Champions League in the coming seasons.

Many would argue that this would be the case at Real Madrid as well, who have moved on from Toni Kroos and could be bidding farewell to Luka Modric this year. The Spanish giants are the current holders of LaLiga and the Champions League too.

So far this campaign, Zubimendi has made 40 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and assists each. His contract runs out in the summer of 2027.

Mikel Arteta makes claim about Bukayo Saka starting in Arsenal v Real Madrid

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are gearing up to face Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday, April 8. There is a major question over Bukayo Saka starting this tie, with the winger returning from injury last week.

Since coming back, he's made two substitute appearances in the Premier League, worth 79 minutes in total. When asked about this, Arteta told the press (via Football London):

"Well, he's in a much better place. Obviously, we have built that up. He played 30 minutes, then he's played 49, a little bit less because we whistled before we ended the game. And after that, he will be in a much better place."

Saka has been brilliant this season, bagging 10 goals and 14 assists in 26 matches across competitions. He is likely to find a starting place against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

