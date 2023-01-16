Arsenal confident of winning race to sign long-term Chelsea target valued at £80 million: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made Declan Rice their top target for the summer and are confident of beating Chelsea to the West Ham United midfielder's signature.

As per a report in the Times, the Gunners are keen on adding a midfielder in the summer and see Rice as the perfect fit. However, they once again face tough competition from London rivals Chelsea.

The report adds that West Ham United are open to selling their star player as he is yet to pen a new deal. The 24-year-old will be entering the final 12 months of his contract at the London Stadium in the summer. The Hammers do have the option to extend it by another season.

The Times claimed that the Chelsea and Arsenal target will be available for a cut-price £80 million. David Moyes, meanwhile, claimed that the £100 million price tag set on him in 2021 was 'cheap'.

Rice has played 220 senior games for the Hammers and also contributed 11 goals and 13 assists.

West Ham United set price for Chelsea and Arsenal target

West Ham United manager David Moyes was adamant that the club would not be selling Declan Rice for cheap. He believed that the £100 million price tag they set on him in 2021 was cheap and it would only shoot up.

Speaking to the media last year and the Chelsea and Arsenal target, Moyes said:

"Maybe people don't have enough to write about. That might be where that comes from, I don't know. But look, I can't do anything about what people write about Declan Rice. I can't stop that, except say to them that you will need humongous money to get close. That's what you would need to do."

He added:

"They can write all they like, but he's here for certainly a few years. I said in the summer that I thought Declan Rice was £100 million. That was the sales, that was cheap, that was your chance to get Declan Rice cheap."

He heaped praise on Rice's performances for both club and country and said:

"Declan Rice is right up with some of the best players I've certainly had. It's his potential as well to get better because of his age. There's a potential for him to improve and mature better because of his age. When you're 23 years old and you're playing a number of games, there's a lot of room for that to improve."

He continued:

"If you look at the England squad in the Euros who lost in the final, it would be hard to suggest that Declan Rice hasn't played as well as any other England player since those finals."

Arsenal target Rice has been a Chelsea fan since childhood and was a part of their academy before he was released at the age of 14.

