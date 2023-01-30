Arsenal consider launching late bid for Moises Caicedo alternative as Brighton continue to maintain tough stance on transfer fee: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a late bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as an alternative to Moises Caicedo. As per 90Min, the Gunners are set to renew their pursuit of the Leicester City star, who was the subject of interest from the north London giants in the summer.

Mikel Arteta's side have been left frustrated in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, with the Seagulls desperate to retain the Ecuador international.

Arsenal have seen two bids rejected for the 21-year-old midfielder, who has been hugely impressive for Brighton. The Gunners were prepared to pay up to £70 million, including add-ons, for the midfield dynamo. However, the Seagulls have made it clear that they won't sell Caicedo so late in the transfer window.

The situation has reportedly made the Gunners turn their attention towards Youri Tielemans, who was an important target of Arteta's in the summer.

Transfer Centre @CentreTransfer #AFC Arsenal will only move for Youri Tielemans this January if they sense another club is about to join the race [ @JacobsBen via @caughtoffside Arsenal will only move for Youri Tielemans this January if they sense another club is about to join the race [@JacobsBen via @caughtoffside] #AFC

CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs has claimed that the north London giants could be looking to reignite their interest in the Belgium international. He said (via TEAMtalk):

“Not necessarily. He wasn’t quite right for them in summer, and he’s a free [as things stand] next summer. So I think Arsenal, if they do pursue him [and he’s still on their radar] would clearly prefer to get him for nothing. Leicester City really don’t want to lose him mid-season either.”

Tielemans will be out of contract at Leicester City at the end of the season. He has made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of extending his stay at the King Power Stadium. However, the Foxes are also against the idea of losing the former AS Monaco star in the middle of the season, especially given their struggles this term.

Tielemans has been pretty average this season for an inconsistent Leicester City side, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 26 games. However, the 25-year-old could be a solid addition to the Gunners' ranks thanks to his undisputed quality and Premier League experience.

Arsenal leading race to sign forward admired by rivals Manchester United and Liverpool

Premier League leaders Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign a new striker to bolster their attacking options ahead of this week's transfer deadline. As per Foot Mercato (via Team Talk), the Gunners have identified Montpellier forward Elye Wahi as a potential signing.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has had an impressive Ligue 1 campaign so far, scoring seven goals in 18 appearances. His performances have put a number of top clubs across Europe on alert.

Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are also said to be monitoring his progress. However, Arsenal are believed to be leading the chase for the forward's signature.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes