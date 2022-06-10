Arsenal consider launching move to sign Barcelona target: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha this summer.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation for the Yorkshire club since he arrived in the Premier League from Rennes in 2020. His outstanding form has earned him a place in the Brazil national team squad.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1



[@TeleFootball] Arsenal are considering a move for Leeds winger Raphinha this summer. Arsenal are considering a move for Leeds winger Raphinha this summer. [@TeleFootball] https://t.co/FdC16pFyXh

Raphinha scored 11 times in 35 top-flight appearances in the most recent campaign. He was a key factor behind Leeds surviving relegation from the Premier League.

The Telegraph reports that while the Catalonian giants have been a long-touted destination, the club's desperate financial situation may prove to be a stumbling block for the move.

Raphina's situation is being monitored by Arsenal. The Gunners are desperate to improve their frontline due to the return of European football at the Emirates Stadium next season.

The report claims that the Gunners have not made a formal offer to sign the Brazilian international but will face competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs for his signature this summer. West Ham reportedly attempted to buy the forward in January.

Although predominately used as a right-winger, Raphinha can play on either flank and is a pacy, skillful player who could improve almost any squad for next season.

Raphinha may prove to be a direct replacement for Mikel Arteta's side for Nicolas Pepe, who the club are reportedly looking to move on this summer. The 27-year-old attacker has endured a severely disappointing three years in north London following his move from Lille.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC



Barcelona are in advanced talks with the player since February, but talks with Leeds are definitely not easy - as reported last Tuesday. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Leeds have no intention to accept less than €55m - not payable in many installments/years. It’s up to Barça, while other clubs are now joining the race too. Raphinha has Barcelona as priority since February… but the deal is still not close to be completed between clubsLeeds have no intention to accept less than €55m - not payable in many installments/years. It’s up to Barça, while other clubs are now joining the race too. Raphinha has Barcelona as priority since February… but the deal is still not close to be completed between clubs 🇧🇷 #FCBLeeds have no intention to accept less than €55m - not payable in many installments/years. It’s up to Barça, while other clubs are now joining the race too. Not less than €55m, no payments in many years/installments. Leeds have not changed their conditions for Raphinha’s transfer.Barcelona are in advanced talks with the player since February, but talks with Leeds are definitely not easy - as reported last Tuesday. Not less than €55m, no payments in many years/installments. Leeds have not changed their conditions for Raphinha’s transfer. ⚪️ #LUFCBarcelona are in advanced talks with the player since February, but talks with Leeds are definitely not easy - as reported last Tuesday. ⤵️ twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

Former Leeds defender believes Raphinha may stay at Elland Road despite Barcelona and Arsenal interest

With The Mail reporting that Leeds are demanding at least £55 million for the Brazilian, Barcelona appear to have been priced out of a move due to their financial position.

When former England full-back Danny Mills was asked if he could see the forward staying in West Yorkshire, he told Football Insider:

“Definitely. We saw it with Sergio Aguero when he went there and they weren’t able to register him. Of course, then health issues then took over. Barcelona have got a few issues financially."

“If that move doesn’t happen, it’s where else does Raphinha go? Who else wants him? Who else is going to take him? It looked like Barcelona was the only team he wanted to go to. It might have to be a rethink if he wants to move on.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona and Liverpool are going head-to-head for the signing of Raphinha this summer.



Leeds are demanding €65M for the Brazilian.



(Source: Sport / Mundo Deportivo) Barcelona and Liverpool are going head-to-head for the signing of Raphinha this summer.Leeds are demanding €65M for the Brazilian.(Source: Sport / Mundo Deportivo) 🚨 Barcelona and Liverpool are going head-to-head for the signing of Raphinha this summer. Leeds are demanding €65M for the Brazilian. (Source: Sport / Mundo Deportivo) https://t.co/COTVp27ui5

