Arsenal consider move to sign ex-Real Madrid defender with €40 million release clause: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing former Real Madrid left-back Miguel Gutierrez in January.

Gutierrez has been impressive for Girona this season as they surprisingly lead the La Liga table and sit two points above Real Madrid. The Spaniard has provided one assist in 12 games across competitions but has been a big part of the Blanquivermells' buildup.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their left-back position. Kieran Tierney is currently out injured while Oleksandr Zinchenko has also been relegated to the bench after poor defensive performances. Takehiro Tomiyasu has done well playing in an unnatural left-back role.

The Gunners are, hence, looking to bring in Gutierrez in the January transfer window. The Spaniard is capable of the inverted fullback playstyle which is prevalent these days.

Gutierrez's release clause is worth €40 million, with his contract with Girona expiring in 2027. He came through Los Blancos' academy and made 10 senior appearances for them before joining Girona for €4 million in 2022. The Spanish giants still hold a 50% sell-on clause in his contract.

However, with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia already in their ranks while also being linked to Alphonso Davies, the Merengues aren't expected to make a move for Gutierrez.

Arsenal could sell Real Madrid target for €40 million next summer: Reports

As per Defensa Central, Arsenal could consider parting ways with Kai Havertz next summer, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich interested.

Havertz has been disappointing since his over €70 million move from Chelsea to the Gunners in the summer. He has scored just one goal and provided one assist in 17 games across competitions. Hence, he could be allowed to leave next summer for a decent offer.

Real Madrid have been interested in Havertz since his Bayer Leverkusen days, where he recorded 46 goals and 31 assists in 150 games. He then moved to Chelsea in 2020 but failed to make a big impact.

Los Blancos were also linked with a move for the German in the summer but were put off by the asking price. Arsenal could now sell him for a fee of around €40 million next summer even though his contract expires in 2028.