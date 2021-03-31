Arsenal considering move for Bundesliga star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman has become one of Leipzig's most exciting players since his switch from French side PSG in 2019.

Nkunku has been one of Julian Nagelsmann's most trusted players this season, having made 30 appearances across all competitions for the German side. Arsenal were interested in signing the Frenchman while he was at PSG, but a move never materialized.

According to Sky Germany, there could be a massive summer exodus at Leipzig, which could see Nkunku leave the club. Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge fan of the Frenchman's versatility, with Nkunku being able to play in midfield and across the front-line.

RB Leipzg are coming to terms with losing Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich in the summer while it appears that Ibrahima Konate may be on his way to Liverpool. Marcel Sabitzer has also decided not to renew his contract with the club and is likely to leave in the summer.

Arsenal are ready to take advantage of this situation and could bring Nkunku to the club on a cut-price deal. Leipzig signed the Frenchman for £11.7 million back in 2019, but he could be sold for close to £25 million due to his improvements as a player.

Arsenal have a lot of business to do in the summer

Odegaard has impressed during his time at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly drawn up his plans for the summer at Arsenal and already knows what he wants to do in the transfer window. The Spaniard is ready to strengthen his team in the summer and will start by securing a permanent deal for Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January and has impressed during his short stint with the Gunners so far. Arteta sees the Norwegian as a big part of his plans going forward and would like to make his deal a permanent one in the summer.

However, Real Madrid may not be willing to part ways with the Norwegian, even though Zinedine Zidane has indicated that Odegaard is not part of his plans at the club.

The midfielder will reportedly look for assurances about his playing time at Madrid before taking a decision on his future. Odegaard is also enjoying his stint at Arsenal and would not mind joining the Gunners permanently in the summer.

Real Madrid will reportedly ask for £50 million for Norwegian to make his move to Arsenal permanent.

