Arsenal considering surprise move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly planning a move for Kylian Mbappe in 2024. They want to bring the Frenchman in next summer as Mikel Arteta plans to boost his attack.

As per a report on the FootballTransfers website, Arsenal are weighing up a move for the PSG star when his contract expires next summer. They are ready to battle Real Madrid for his signature and blow everyone else out of the race.

Mbappe is in the final 12 months of his contract and will become a free agent on July 1, 2024. He has informed PSG that he will not be renewing his deal and will be leaving at the end of the season.

Emmanuel Petit spoke to Premier League Odds earlier this year and urged his former side to stay away from Mbappe.

"Arsènal should not go for Kylian Mbappe. The only club that can entice Mbappe right now, and probably ever, is Real Madrid."

PSG are working to sell Mbappe this summer and are waiting for Real Madrid to make an acceptable bid.

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Arsenal in the past

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that Arsenal were a 'real option' for him when Arsene Wenger was at the club. He added that they were beaten out by PSG because the cons outweighed the pros.

Speaking to French TV, as quoted by SPORT, Mbappe claimed that Wenger was a great coach and knew how to develop young players. However, he had to make a quick decision, and PSG was his pick.

"I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach. He has a great reputation here in France. He's well-respected and knows how to develop young players. This was a real option for me. We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs, but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make. It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here (PSG) in order to develop."

He added:

"I dream of being managed by Arsene Wenger. He is French, he's had a great career and now he is free because he has left Arsènal."

Arsenal are looking to bolster their attack and signed Gabriel Jesus last summer. They have added Kai Havertz this summer and are now looking to get in more players with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber linked, as per Sky Sports.

