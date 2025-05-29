Arsenal dealt blow as rival PL club set to beat Gunners to £21m transfer: Reports

Arsenal target Joan Garcia is reportedly set to join Newcastle United. The Espanyol goalkeeper is heading to England despite offers to remain in Spain.

Ad

According to Cadena COPE's Quique Iglesias, Garcia will not be moving to Barcelona despite heavy interest from the Catalan side. The journalist has claimed that the youngster will head to Newcastle United instead of Arsenal. Speaking on El Partidazo, Iglesias said (via Metro):

"He's not going to play at Barca. Under no circumstances is he going to play at Barca. He's going to sign for a Premier League team, in principle. They say Newcastle, but that will be resolved soon. But he's not going to play at Barca. He's not going to Barca because he believes he has to make a decision that's good for everyone and for everyone he cares about; Espanyol matters to him. And he's not going to Barca because he believes it's not the time to go to Barcelona. It's the time to play somewhere far from here, far from home."

Ad

Trending

"And because… it's not a natural or easy exit. It's not a cheap exit for Barca. It's not an exit where he's guaranteed to play. Because for now Ter Stegen has a contract. And no matter how much Barca self-servingly leaks that Ter Stegen's season has ended, it's not easy for Ter Stegen to leave. And things will be resolved soon. In other words, Joan Garcia isn't going to leave Spain on August 15, not even on July 15… he is going to leave now," he added.

Ad

Joan Garcia has a €25 million release clause in his contract at Espanyol. He is keen to join a new club this summer and has interest from the Premier League and LaLiga.

Arsenal target interested in moving this summer

Joan Garcia spoke to the media earlier this month and said he was thinking about his future. The Arsenal target added that there are several things for him to think about before making a decision.

Ad

"I'm very calm. Many things are coming up and I want to rest now. These are things that don't depend solely on me. I'm an Espanyol player, if something comes along that seems good to them and to me too, it will be decided. I'm focused on my feelings and those of the people I care about," Garcia said (via Metro).

Arsenal are looking to bring in a goalkeeper despite David Raya winning the Premier League Golden Glove this season. They had to get Neto on loan as the backup goalkeeper for the 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More