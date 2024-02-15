Arsenal dealt blow as transfer target set to sign long-term contract with current club: Reports

Arsenal target Jorrel Hato is reportedly set to sign a long-term deal at Ajax, dealing a potential blow to the Gunners' hopes of signing him.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Hato is expected to pen a contract until June 2028 with exact terms yet to be decided. The 17-year-old, whose current deal is set to expire next year, is unlikely to have an exit clause inserted in his new contract.

Hato, who made his debut for Ajax last January, has popped up as a key first-team starter for his boyhood team this season. He has started all 30 of his appearances, playing every single minute in the process.

A left-footed defender adept at operating at left-back, the one-cap Netherlands ace has helped Ajax register three clean sheets across competitions this campaign. He has also scored once and provided two assists in 2,700 minutes of action for John van 't Schip's outfit so far.

Should Hato secure a permanent move to Arsenal in the near future, he would pop up as a rotational option for them. He would provide competition to both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Magalhaes at left-back and centre-back respectively.

Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Arsenal-linked star Matthijs de Ligt's future

In his column for the Caught Offside, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano shared his thoughts on Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt's future ahead of the summer window. He wrote (h/t Football Transfers):

"Matthijs de Ligt remains a player to watch for this summer. There have been rumors linking him with Manchester United but that's an obvious link to make as he has a good connection with Erik ten Hag going back to their Ajax days, but there's nothing in this so far."

Opining on Manchester United and Arsenal's interest, Romano added:

"Manchester United's business in the summer transfer market will depend on the new director of football. We are still waiting for an announcement on that, so it's too early to say or speculate on whether the Red Devils will make a move for De Ligt. Arsenal are looking into defenders for the summer, it's true, but their preferred targets are not something that's been decided upon yet either."

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, De Ligt has started just 11 games across all competitions for Bayern Munich. As a result, the Dutchman is thought to be aiming to leave Thomas Tuchel's side in the future.

De Ligt, who joined Bayern in a potential £68 million switch from Juventus in 2022, has helped his current club lift a Bundesliga title and one DFL-Supercup crown. He has helped them register 22 clean sheets in 60 appearances, bagging five goals in the process so far.