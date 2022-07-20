Arsenal defender among 5 candidates Barcelona view as potential alternatives to Jules Kounde

Barcelona have identified Arsenal defender William Saliba as a potential alternative for Sevilla star Jules Kounde, according to journalist Gerard Romero.

The Catalans have had a busy summer transfer window so far. They have made four major additions to their squad in the shape of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona intend to continue their recruitment drive, with a new centre-back next on their agenda. They have been heavily linked with a move for Sevilla defender Kounde in recent days.

However, the Blaugrana face competition from Premier League giants Chelsea for the 23-year-old. Thomas Tuchel's side are close to striking a deal for the player, according to reports.

Despite Chelsea leading the race to sign Kounde, Barcelona remain hopeful of landing him this summer, as per Romero. The Camp Nou outfit, though, have prepared a list of alternatives for the France international.

Arsenal's Saliba is one of five players the Catalans could turn to if they miss out on Kounde, according to the aforementioned source. Milan Skriniar, Josko Gvardiol, Inigo Martinez and Roger Ibanez are other potential candidates.

Saliba could leave Arsenal amid Barcelona interest

Arsenal signed Saliba from French club Saint-Etienne for €30 million in 2019. While the Gunners rate the 21-year-old highly, they seem to believe he is not ready for Premier League action yet.

The north London giants thus sent Saliba on loan to Saint-Etienne, OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille in the last three seasons. The defender is yet to make a senior appearance for Mikel Arteta's side.

Saliba is now back with Arsenal ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, he will seek a permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium if he is not guaranteed first-team football next term, amidst interest from Atletico Madrid, Marseille and now Barcelona.

Skriniar, who plies his trade for Inter Milan, is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. The Parisians have already had a €50 million bid turned down by the Serie A giants, who are determined to keep the player.

Ibanez is another Serie A star on Barcelona's list of potential alternatives for Kounde. The 23-year-old made 51 appearances across all competitions for AS Roma last season and helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Gvardiol, who has been at RB Leipzig since 2021, can operate as a centre-back and a left-back. Apart from the Catalans, he has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester City this summer.

Martinez has been on Athletic Bilbao's books since January 2019. At 31 years of age, the Spaniard is the oldest player on the list, but would bring with him rich La Liga experience.

