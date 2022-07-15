Arsenal star set to demand permanent transfer if he isn’t guaranteed regular involvement amid interest from Atletico Madrid: Reports

Atletico Madrid and Olympique Marseille are interested in signing Arsenal defender William Saliba on a permanent deal, according to The Independent.

Arsenal signed Saliba from French club Saint-Etienne for £27 million in 2019. However, the defender has spent the last three seasons on loan at three different clubs in France and is yet to feature for the Gunners.

Saliba spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Marseille and shone under Jorge Sampaoli's management. He made 51 appearances across all competitions for Les Phoceens and helped them finish second in Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old's performances for Marseille saw him earn a callup to the French senior national team in March. He has since gone on to make five appearances for Didier Deschamps' side.

Saliba has now returned to Arsenal ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and is currently in the United States for pre-season. He is reportedly keen to continue his development rather than settle for a spot on the bench next term.

The defender will thus demand a permanent move away from Arsenal if he is not guaranteed a starting place in the team, as per The Independent. Having been promised a chance to earn a place in France's World Cup squad, he is keen to secure regular playing time next season.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta will assess the France international ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. As per the report, the player will push for a move if he finds playing time limited at the start of the season.

It is worth noting that the summer transfer window will only close on September 1st. The north London giants kick-off their season against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on August 5th.

Marseille are interested in signing Saliba on a permanent deal after being impressed with him last term. Having spent last season on loan with Les Phoceens, a return to the French club could be tempting for him.

Atletico Madrid are also keen on acquiring the 21-year-old's services, according to the aforementioned source. It is unclear whether a move to La Liga will be enticing for the player.

Marseille and Atletico Madrid could face more competition for Saliba if he is made available this summer. It remains to be seen how much Arsenal will demand for him if they decide to let him leave.

Saliba has a deal with the Gunners until the end of the 2023-24 season. He has already indicated that he is unlikely to sign a contract extension if does not play.

