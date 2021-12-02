Arsenal defender could play key role in helping lure 'new Neymar' to the Emirates: Reports

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari could play a key role in helping the Gunners lure 'new Neymar' Gabriel Barbosa to the Emirates Stadium, according to reports. The Spaniard shared the dressing room with the Flamengo forward in 2019.

The winter transfer window is just around the corner. While not many clubs do significant business in January, it gives some teams the opportunity to make necessary reinforcements to their squad.

One club that could be active in the upcoming winter transfer is Arsenal. The Gunners have been linked with a host of players recently, including Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Among the players who are said to have caught Arsenal's eye is Flamengo forward Barbosa. The Brazilian is known for his trademark finishing and impressive goalscoring record. The Gunners reportedly believe he could be a great addition to their squad.

However, Arsenal are not the only club interested in acquiring Barbosa's services from Flamengo. A host of teams are said to be keen to sign the 25-year-old forward, which could worry Mikel Arteta and Co.

With Barbosa attracting interest from several clubs, Arsenal could look to utilise their relationship with Flamengo to fend off competition. The London giants signed Mari from the Brazilian club in January of 2021 and could repeat the trick next month.

According to reports, Mari could also play a key role in helping Arsenal lure Barbosa to the Emirates Stadium. The two players shared the dressing room in 2019 and the Gunners could look to take advantage of their bond.

Former Arsenal star David Luiz currently plies his trade for Flamengo and could also play a role in helping the Gunners snap Barbosa up in the winter transfer window.

Gabriel Barbosa could be tempted by Arsenal move

Pablo Mari and David Luiz could help Arsenal lure Gabriel Barbosa to the Emirates Stadium. However, the Gunners might not need their help at all as the Brazilian could be tempted by the prospect of joining the Premier League giants.

The Brazilian league is set to conclude on December 9, with only three more matchdays remaining in the season. Barbosa could then be without club football until mid-April.

However, with a place in Brazil's World Cup squad up for grabs, Barbosa could consider leaving Flamengo in January. Arsenal are reportedly prepared to give him a new home.

The 25-year-old did not enjoy significant success during his first stint in Europe, making just 10 appearances for Inter Milan. However, he could have a second chance with Arsenal.

