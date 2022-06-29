Arsenal defender a target for Juventus if they lose Matthijs de Ligt this summer - Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes if they lose Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

According to journalist Giovanni Albanese (via Get Italian Football News), the Bianconeri are also monitoring AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.

The report added that Juventus are currently in contact with Chelsea regarding de Ligt. The Blues have been linked with the Dutchman recently as they look to bolster their backline following the departure of Antonio Rudiger. They are also set to lose Andreas Christensen at the end of this month.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also rumored to be interested in de Ligt, whose current deal with Juventus runs until 2024. However, as per SPORTbible, Chelsea are in "pole position" to sign the 22-year-old.

De Ligt joined Juventus in 2019 and has made 117 appearances for them across all competitions, recording eight goals and three assists. He has also lifted a Serie A title, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup during his three-year stint with the club.

If de Ligt chooses to move out of Turin, the Old Lady will need a new centre-back and have reportedly prepared a shortlist of replacements. Signing a central defender will be crucial as the club have already seen long-time player Giorgio Chiellini exit the Allianz Stadium this summer.

One of the names on the Bianconeri's list is Gabriel, who joined Arsenal only in the 2020 summer transfer window. Other players they are rumored to be considering include Badiashile, Manuel Akanji, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nikola Milenkovic.

Juventus-linked Gabriel has been a solid signing for Arsenal

Gabriel has certainly improved Arsenal's defense under Mikel Arteta. The Brazilian formed an impressive central defensive duo with Ben White last season as the Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League. The centre-back pairing was also key as Arteta's side made it into the semifinals of the EFL Cup.

During the 2021-22 season, Gabriel made 39 appearances across all competitions. He netted a commendable five goals as well and Arsenal looked a weaker side without him in their starting XI.

Overall, the 24-year-old has played 68 times for the Gunners, scoring eight times. With a contract running until the summer of 2025, he is expected to be a vital cog for the Premier League giants for a few more years to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far