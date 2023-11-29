Arsenal draw up three-man striker shortlist ahead of January transfer window: Reports

In a move to fortify their front line, Arsenal have reportedly drafted a three-man shortlist of strikers, as the January transfer window looms. The London-based club have set their sights on 2024, aiming to sculpt an attacking squad capable of clinching the Premier League title.

At the heart of these deliberations, RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko has emerged as one of the Gunners' targets on the three-man shortlist. Reports from FootballTransfers (via TeamTalk) have shed light on their interest in the Slovenian prodigy, with claims that formal negotiations with Leipzig have yet to commence.

Yet, Sesko isn't the sole figure on Arsenal's radar. Santos ace Marcos Leonardo and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic also find themselves in the mix. Some rumors have claimed uncertainty around whether Sesko leads Arsenal's wishlist. With the lack of a clear frontrunner, the Gunners could potentially strike deals for both Vlahovic and Leonardo.

The possibility of Arsenal signing multiple forwards looms, though it's unclear who would accompany Sesko if he were to join. Interestingly, none of the trio has Premier League experience, but Vlahovic and Sesko bring invaluable Champions League experience to the table.

They are all under the age of 24, which could represent potential long-term solutions for the London club's attacking situation if they can adapt and excel in England.

Arsenal also have their eyes on in-form Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez

The Gunners have reportedly set their sights on Feyenoord's striking sensation Santiago Gimenez. Despite their impressive run this season, as they currently lead the Premier League and their Champions League group, the London club have continued to seek out talent.

According to a report from L’Equipe (via Gooner Talk), they have some interest in securing Gimenez's services in the upcoming January transfer window. The buzz around Gimenez isn't confined to Arsenal alone. Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old's stellar performances.

Gimenez's formidable form is evident in his impressive tally of 18 goals in the current campaign. This striking prowess has not gone unnoticed, especially when compared to the combined nine goals scored by the Gunners' current forwards, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

The 22-year-old has exceeded expectations since he moved from Cruz Azul to Feyenoord, ending last season with 23 goals across all competitions. This season looks to be even better for the striker, as he looks set to cross this number before the turn of the new year.