Arsenal duo wanted to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-final as their varying reasons for the same come to light: Reports 

Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and William Saliba reportedly wanted Real Madrid to defeat Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos managed to defeat their local rivals on penalties after the teams finished 2-2 following their two-legged tie on Wednesday, March 12.

Defensa Central has claimed that the Gunners were aware of the fact that facing Real Madrid would be a tougher test (via TEAMtalk). For Odegaard, in particular, it presents an opportunity to change the way he left Santiago Bernabeu.

The Norway international was in the Spanish capital before he joined the north London side in the summer of 2021 on a permanent deal. However, he made just 11 senior appearances for the LaLiga outfit, failing to record a goal contribution.

On the other hand, Saliba reportedly wishes to impress Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez following rumors linking the Frenchman with a move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are looking to strengthen in the central defensive department, given the number of injuries to players this campaign. Saliba, who has made 38 appearances across competitions this season, bagging two goals, has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

The first leg of this quarter-final tie between the two clubs in the Champions League is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium on April 8.

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko discusses facing Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko says that the team are looking forward to their quarter-final tie against Real Madrid. He said following the Gunners' win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, March 12 (via TEAMtalk):

"We should be proud of this. Of course, we are looking for something bigger, but this is what we need to prove on the pitch, not by talking. I think we are in a very interesting stage of the season where obviously every game is like a final."

“Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world, they’ve won this competition 15 times, and they have a lot of world-class players and experience."

The north London side defeated their Dutch opponents 9-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16. With Arsenal winning 7-1 in the first leg, they managed to rest key players in the reverse fixture on Wednesday.

Up next for the Gunners will be the current Champions League champions. Arsenal have never won this competition, coming closest in the 2005-06 season, where they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the final.

