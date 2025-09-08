Arsenal earned just £260,000 from summer sale of 25-year-old they signed for £17.2 million as details of deal revealed: Reports

Arsenal reportedly sold Albert Sambi Lokonga to Hamburger SV for just £260,000 this summer. The 25-year-old Belgian midfielder was signed in 2021 from Anderlecht for £17.2 million by Mikel Arteta's side.

According to a report in BILD, reports that Arsenal sold Lokonga for £2.5 million are inaccurate. They claim that the fee paid by Hamburger is just over 10% of what has been reported in the media, with another fraction to be paid based on add-on clauses.

The Gunners signed Lokonga from Anderlecht in 2021, and the midfielder made 24 appearances for the club in all competitions in his first season. He made just 15 more appearances for the club, and has been out on loan to Crystal Palace, Luton Town, and Sevilla since the end of January 2023.

The Belgian spoke about Arteta in 2024 and admitted that he was learning a lot from the manager. He added that there was a lot of pressure playing for the Gunners and said (via Mirror):

"He's very, very intense. And very genuine too. He's the one I've worked with the most, and also learned from. He's always there if you want to talk, but when you're on the pitch, he is very demanding. But that's the only way to manage a team like Arsenal. There's a lot of pressure. People are used to winning. And it's normal. It's Arsenal."

Lokonga added that he wanted more time on the pitch and said:

"It was very difficult because all I wanted was to play. I think it was one of the most challenging moments of my career, although I learned a lot."

With the midfielder in his final year of contract, Arsenal opted to sell him this summer. Hamburger managed to agree a £260,000 deal for him and signed him on deadline day.

Arsenal loanee joined Albert Sambi Lokonga at Hamburger SV

Albert Sambi Lokonga was not the only Arsenal player to join Hamburger on deadline day this summer. Fabio Vieira also made the switch to the Bundesliga side, on loan for the season.

Hamburger board member Stefan Kuntz spoke about their decision to sign the Portuguese midfielder and said in a statement (via Metro):

"Fabio is a classic playmaker who brings a lot of creativity. We were determined to strengthen our midfield. With the signing of Fabio, we have filled the last vacant position with a high-quality player. He will give our offense even more options."

BILD have reported that Vieira's loan fee reduces with the number of games the midfielder plays for the club. They report that the Gunners wanted to maximise the chances for their 25-year-old and could end up receiving nothing in fee if the Portuguese becomes a regular for Hamburger SV.

