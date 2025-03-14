Arsenal edge closer to €80m signing of La Liga but face stern competition from German giants Bayern Munich: Reports 

Arsenal have edged closer to completing the signing of the Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams in the region of €80 million. His agent is planning to provide the 22-year-old with a move to London this summer, and the Gunners have gained a critical advantage over other potential suitors in pursuit of him. However, their plans could be hampered by Bayern Munich.

Ad

The Bavarians are also tracking Williams, who has a release clause said to be in the region of €60 million to €80 million. Keen to bolster their attack, the Bundesliga giants might need to sell first before making a formal offer. They want to offload a few players, the likes of which could be Kingsley Coman, with Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle United interested in him.

The Athletic winger has long been on the radar of top clubs, and his solid showings at Euro 2024 for Spain have only raised his market value. He broke into the Bilbao first team, where he has racked up 29 goals and 28 assists in 158 appearances.

Ad

Trending

Signing Williams would be a big statement from Arsenal about their squad-building direction under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners will have to move fast to seal the deal, however, with Bayern remaining in the hunt, according to Christian Falk (via CaughtOffside).

If their plan for Williams does not work, the Gunners might switch their focus to Leroy Sane, whose contract at Bayern runs out this summer.

Arsenal eye move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane

Arsenal are said to be keeping a close eye on Leroy Sane’s predicament at Bayern Munich, according to Sport BILD (via Football 365). He is under contract with the club until June 2025, and with no extension currently being discussed, speculation around his future has continued to linger.

Ad

Since arriving at Bayern in 2020, Sane has been a regular, recording 56 goals and 50 assists in 209 appearances. But he has not played up to 2000 minutes this season under Vincent Kompany, completing a full 90 minutes in just one league game in 2025.

Arteta is searching for attacking reinforcements with important Arsenal forwards like Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus all suffering from injuries. And with Raheem Sterling's loan spell leaving a question mark on his future at the club, even further reinforcements are required.

A free transfer for Sane would add experience and quality to the squad for little cost, given his wages and signing-on fee would be far more manageable than a transfer fee. The Gunners are keeping an eye on developments and hope to pounce, should the 29-year-old be made available this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback