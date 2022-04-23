Arsenal emerge as favorites to sign 25-year-old Manchester City star - Reports

Arsenal are believed to be considering a move for Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus. According to reports from The Athletic (via the Daily Mail), the Gunners have identified the Brazilian attacker as their summer priority target.

Mikel Arteta's side have started exploring the market to strengthen their attacking ranks ahead of next season. Arsenal only have Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as their two senior strikers.

Both look destined to leave the Emirates this summer with their contracts set to expire. As per the aforementioned report, Arsenal technical director Edu has been in touch with the representatives of Jesus in recent months.

Mikel Arteta also knows the 25-year-old really well from his time at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's assistant. Jesus is contracted with the Sky Blues until the summer of 2023 and talks regarding a new deal are yet to start as per the report.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal exploring possibility of signing Gabriel Jesus from Man City. Clubs yet to speak but talks between Edu + reps for months. 25yo open to idea, #MCFC theathletic.com/news/arsenal-e… Arsenal exploring possibility of signing Gabriel Jesus from Man City. Clubs yet to speak but talks between Edu + reps for months. 25yo open to idea, #AFC current favourites. Calvert-Lewin among options @TheAthleticUK #EFC 1st reported @jorgenicola

The Brazilian moved to Manchester City from Palmeiras back in 2017. At the time, he was regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football and had a fine start to life in English football.

However, as time progressed, the 25-year-old regressed into being a bit-part player at the Etihad. The Brazilian international has started just 21 games across all competitions for the Cityzens this season, coming on as a substitute on 13 occasions.

Despite not being a regular starter, Jesus has made quite an impact this season with seven goals and 11 assists. Jesus' future at Manchester City looks to be up in the air with the Sky Blues chasing Erling Haaland in a blockbuster deal, as per The Daily Mail.

And, with the 25-year-old set to enter the final year of his contract, Pep Guardiola might be open to selling the Brazilian rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Is Gabriel Jesus the answer to Arsenal's problems?

Gabriel Jesus is a decent attacker but is not someone who would improve the Gunners by a lot. If the north London club aim to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, they should look for a striker with the potential to become world-class.

The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy Gabriel Jesus has scored 53 league goals from 72.93(xG) since joining Manchester City.



In other words, he’s scored 20 goals fewer than you’d expect given the quality of chances presented to him. Gabriel Jesus has scored 53 league goals from 72.93(xG) since joining Manchester City.In other words, he’s scored 20 goals fewer than you’d expect given the quality of chances presented to him.

Jesus, if available at a cut-price deal, could however be a decent signing for the Gunners, thanks to his versatility and Premier League experience.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava