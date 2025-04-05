Arsenal end interest in Alexander Isak after key development - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly opted out of the race to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. The Gunners believe he will sign a new contract at St James' Park and the asking price of £150 million is too high.

Ad

As per a report in Chronicle Live, Arsenal have ended their interest in Isak and have shifted their focus towards Viktor Gyokeres. The Gunners are keen on adding a striker but believe a deal for Isak would not be feasible.

Newcastle United have started contract talks with the Swedish striker, and are also aware of the widespread interest in their star player. They have slapped a £150 million price tag on him, which has proved to be a big issue for Arsenal in their move for the former Real Sociedad star.

Ad

Trending

Paul Merson spoke about the striker earlier this season and urged his former side to break the bank for Isak. He said on Sky Sports back in January (via GOAL):

“If I was Arsenal and I had the money, I’d go out and buy Isak. I’d break the bank for him. He’s the best of the best, he takes Arsenal to the next level. I’m looking at the all-round picture, I’m looking at next season as well. I think if we can get hold of Isak who is the best in the business at the moment, I think that would be a massive coup for Arsenal."

Ad

Arsenal have also been linked with Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen this summer. They have also reportedly kept tabs on Benjamin Sesko, but are now looking to get Gyokeres for around £60 million.

Arsenal were urged to get PL star as Alexander Isak alternative

Teddy Sheringham spoke to Prime Casino earlier this season and claimed that Arsenal should be looking to sign Chris Wood. He believed that the Nottingham Forest star would be a good pick as he can deliver for another 3-4 seasons.

Ad

He said (via Metro):

"He’s a young man at 33. I played till I was 41 in the Premier League. He’s still a young man. For the way he plays the game, he can keep going until he’s 36, 37, no shadow of a doubt. If I was Arteta, I could quite easily break the bank for him to play as a goal scorer for Arsenal. Someone that scores goals at the top level is hard to come by and he can do it. Yes, he’s had a phenomenal season, but he’s a natural goal scorer that is capable of leading the line and creating danger in the boxes, occupying defenders."

Chris Wood has scored 18 times in the league this season. His fine form has helped Nottingham Forest ride to third in the Premier League table with just eight matches left in the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More