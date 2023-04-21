Arsenal enter race to sign 24-year-old Chelsea star as they hold talks over potential transfer: Reports

Arsenal have entered the race to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer. The Gunners are keen to hold talks with the Englishman, who is also a target for Liverpool and Manchester City.

As per Charles Watt of GOAL, Arsenal are the latest club to show interest in Mount. The midfielder is yet to agree a new deal with the Blues and will be entering the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

The new Chelsea owners are not willing to keep players who are in the final year of their deal and are stalling their new contracts. Arsenal are looking to take advantage of the situation and lure him to the Emirates.

Joe Cole has told Mount that he should not be thinking of leaving Chelsea and told 90Min:

"He's out the team now, which is a dangerous position to be in for Mason and for Chelsea. Football is very fickle, we can forget what a good player Mason Mount is. Even more so in this generation, players go away for three or four weeks and they're forgotten.

"I think Chelsea need to remember what a great player he is. He will come good. [A contract renewal] would be the top of my list. There must be some middle ground to solve it."

It remains to be seen which club will eventually win the race to sign Mount.

Former Arsenal player not sure about Mason Mount to Arsenal

Former Arsenal footballer Emmanuel Frimpong spoke about the possibility of Mason Mount joining Arsenal and claimed it was a complicated deal. He believes the player is good enough for the club, but is not worth paying a huge fee.

He spoke to BettingSites earlier this year and said:

"Mason Mount is a very good player, not world-class, but a good enough player to play for Arsenal. He would bolster Arsenal's squad, if I was in charge of Arsenal, he is the player I would like to bring in. Mount is very young, never injured, very professional and an England international."

Frimpong wants Arsenal to walk away if the Blues are demanding too much. He added:

"He has not been in great form but neither have Chelsea all season. You don't win Chelsea player of the year two times in a row if you're not a good player. If the money is too much, then Arsenal would have to walk away, we're not Manchester City, we can't spend that much money on one player."

Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield and have set sights on Moises Caicedo and Mount's England teammate Declan Rice.

