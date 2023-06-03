Arsenal enter race to sign Bayern Munich target as Kieran Tierney replacement - reports

According to Dean Jones on GiveMeSport (via TBR Football), Arsenal are joining the pursuit for Bayern Munich target Raphael Guerreiro as the possible successor to Kieran Tierney. With the upcoming transfer window looming, the Gunners aren't just polishing their guns, they're replacing some of the parts entirely.

The apparent departure of fan-favourite Kieran Tierney has created a ripple effect, sparking discussion and speculation.

Despite his popularity among Emirates supporters, Tierney has been fighting an uphill battle in maintaining his position since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last year. This has prompted whispers of his potential exit from North London.

In the wake of such a departure, Arsenal would be left with a void to fill, and, as reported by journalist Dean Jones, the Gunners are eyeing Raphael Guerreiro as a possible replacement.

Delving into the matter, Jones commented on GiveMeSport, revealing a potentially insightful tip (via TBR Football):

“One other player I had mentioned recently is Raphael Guerreiro, who just announced his exit from Borussia Dortmund. I don’t think it progressed significantly since then and I know there are a couple of clubs on the continent further down the road with him, but he’s got that ability to play in midfield and to position himself in half-spaces that open up opportunities that Arteta finds so important, which is interesting.”

The 29-year-old made 26 Bundesliga starts for Borussia Dortmund, scoring four goals and providing a remarkable 12 assists.

With Guerreiro's ability to thrive in the midfield and find those key half-spaces that could unlock opportunities, the future of Arsenal's lineup could be one to keep an eye on. However, with Bayern Munich already on the prowl to snatch the full-back from their German counterparts, the Gunners will have to contend with a European juggernaut.

Arsenal are set to sell their first player of the summer transfer window

Arsenal have officially plunged into the summer transfer window, teeing up the first deal. The departure of central defender Pablo Mari to Serie A side AC Monza, initially on a season-long loan, could now be on the brink of confirmation as a permanent move.

According to Football London, Mari's transfer, worth £5.9 million, hinged on a single, crucial condition: Monza's successful dodging of the Serie A relegation bullet.

The condition stipulated that Mari's transfer would only be made permanent if Monza held their ground in the top tier of Italian football. Indeed, they avoided the drop, securing their Serie A status, and by extension, Mari's future with them.

Notably, the on-loan defender played 29 league games left term, scoring one goal to aid their aspirations of beating relegation.

As a result, Mari's farewell to the Emirates Stadium now seems a certainty. With his departure to Italy all but confirmed, the Gunners are making the first of their moves in what promises to be an eventful summer transfer window.

Poll : 0 votes