Arsenal exploring move to sign re-sign player Mikel Arteta sold - Reports

Arsenal are planning to bring Emiliano Martinez back to the Emirates this summer, according to The Sun. The Gunners have reportedly identified the Argentine as a possible replacement for David Raya, who remains linked with an exit.

The Spanish custodian is a target for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid this summer. Raya is under contract until 2028, and the north London side are reportedly willing to cash in on him this year.

Arsenal reportedly want Martinez to take Raya's place in the team, and the Argentine is open to a return to the Emirates as well. Martinez joined the Gunners as a 17-year-old but failed to cement a place in the starting XI.

After a series of loan spells, Mikel Arteta opted to let the player leave permanently in 2020 to join Aston Villa. The 32-year-old has since transformed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world, registering over 200 appearances for the Villans.

He has also been a key figure for La Albiceleste, helping them win the FIFA World Cup, two Copa America titles, and the Finalissima. Martinez reportedly has three separate offers on the table ahead of the summer, including an option to return to Arsenal.

The Argentine appeared to wave goodbye to Villa Park at the end of the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last week. He is under contract until 2029, and is likely to cost a fat fee.

Are Arsenal eyeing Benjamin Sesko?

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal have switched their attention to Benjamin Sesko, according to Fichajes. The Gunners are eager to sign a new No. 9 this summer, and were previously linked with Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede has been in top form once again this season, plundering 53 goals and 13 assists from 51 games across competitions. However, recent reports have suggested that the 26-year-old could stay at the Jose Alvalade Stadium for another campaign.

The situation has forced the north London side to consider their option, and they have reignited their interest in Sesko. The Slovenian was a target for Arsenal last summer as well, although they failed to get a deal across the line.

However, the Gunners are determined to get their man this year and have reportedly offered RB Leipzig €100m for his signature. There's significant interest in the 21-year-old, who has registered 21 goals from 45 games this season. However, the north London side appear determined to secure his services ahead of the new campaign.

