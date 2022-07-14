Arsenal ‘exploring’ possibility of signing 21-year-old Spanish defender: Reports

Arsenal have identified Anderlecht star Sergio Gomez as a potential option to strengthen their defense, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The north London giants have had an eventful summer transfer window so far. They have added Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos to their ranks for a combined fee of around £90 million.

Arsenal have now turned their attention towards bolstering their options on the left side of the defense. They were credited with an interest in signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, but Manchester United have seemingly won the race for him.

The Gunners have now identified Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko as their priority after missing out on Martinez. They are reportedly engaged in talks with the Premier League champions over a deal.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal working on deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City. Clubs in talks, theathletic.com/news/arsenal-o… EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal working on deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City. Clubs in talks, #MCFC open to sale if valuation met. #AFC would also need to agree personal terms. Versatile 25yo now priority for Arteta after missing Martinez @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal working on deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City. Clubs in talks, #MCFC open to sale if valuation met. #AFC would also need to agree personal terms. Versatile 25yo now priority for Arteta after missing Martinez @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/arsenal-o…

However, Zinchenko is not the only player on Arsenal's shortlist as they look to sign a left-back. Mikel Arteta's side have identified Anderlecht's Gomez as a potential recruit this summer, according to Romano. The journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Arsenal are exploring options for new left back with Anderlecht’s Sérgio Gomez and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the club’s list."

Nuno Tavares could leave in case new LB joins - Olympique Marseille among clubs that him. Arsenal are exploring options for new left back with Anderlecht’s Sérgio Gomez and Oleksandr Zinchenko [reported by @David_Ornstein ] in the club’s list.Nuno Tavares could leave in case new LB joins - Olympique Marseille among clubs that him. Arsenal are exploring options for new left back with Anderlecht’s Sérgio Gomez and Oleksandr Zinchenko [reported by @David_Ornstein] in the club’s list. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCNuno Tavares could leave in case new LB joins - Olympique Marseille among clubs that him.

Gomez spent eight years with Barcelona's youth ranks between 2010 and 2018. Borussia Dortmund then acquired the left-back's services from the Blaugrana for €3 million in January 2018.

The Spaniard made three senior appearances for the Bundesliga giants before leaving last year. He joined Belgian club Anderlecht for €1.5 million ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Gomez took little to no time to establish himself as a regular starter for the Belgian Pro League outfit. He scored seven goals and provided 15 assists from 49 appearances across all competitions for them last term.

The Spain Under-21s international's performances for Anderlecht have seen him attract transfer interest from Arteta's side. It remains to be seen if he could seal a transfer to the Premier League just one year after moving to Belgium.

Nuno Tavares could leave Arsenal this summer

Arsenal's interest in Zinchenko and Gomez puts Nuno Tavares' future at the club in doubt. He could leave the Gunners if they sign a new left-back this summer, according to Romano.

Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille have been credited with an interest in signing the 22-year-old. It is unclear whether the French outfit want him on a permanent deal or loan.

Tavares joined the north London giants from Benfica for €8 million last summer. He played 28 matches in all competitions in his first season at the club, but does not appear to have impressed Arteta.

