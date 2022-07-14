Arsenal identify Manchester City star as 'priority' signing after missing out on Lisandro Martinez: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Zinchenko, who has two years left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, has been a core member of Manchester City's squad for the past five seasons. A versatile player adept in multiple roles on the pitch, the 25-year-old assisted five goals in 28 appearances for the Citizens last season.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are in contact with the Premier League champions over a potential transfer of Zinchenko. The report also states that Manchester City will sanction Zinchenko's sale only if their valuation of the player is met.

Earlier this month, the north London outfit roped in striker Gabriel Jesus from the Citizens for a fee of £45 million. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is also keen to reunite Zinchenko with his former team-mate, as per the report.

Zinchenko, who joined Manchester City from Russian side Ufa in the summer of 2016, has lifted 10 trophies during his time with the Cityzens. Overall, he has featured in 127 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, registering two goals and 12 assists in the process.

The Gunners are said to be prioritizing the Ukrainian after missing out on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. According to GOAL, Manchester United are the front-runners to sign Martinez for a fee of £46.5 million.

Per Mertesacker backs Arsenal to utilize returning William Saliba

Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has claimed that centre-back William Saliba should be given first-team opportunities at the north London club.

The 21-year-old, who was named the Ligue 1 'Young Player of the Year' last season, turned a lot of heads with his performances for Marseille. During the 2021-22 campaign, he featured in 52 matches across all competitions and helped his team register 20 clean sheets.

Speaking to Football London, Mertesacker said:

"What William has done in France and in Marseille is magnificent. So for us to test him this summer and see what’s best for him. He has clearly made his mark with his young age, playing in a major league in Europe and being one of the best players says it all, so why not use him?"

After three consecutive seasons on loan at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille, Saliba is now expected to provide stiff competition to the established centre-back partnership of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes.

